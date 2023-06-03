Home

Health

Heatwave Guide For Kids: 6 Dos and Don’ts to Protect Children From Scorching Heat

Heatwave Guide For Kids: 6 Dos and Don’ts to Protect Children From Scorching Heat

With Summer break here, it is difficult to keep the kid's energies confined to homes. But few tips are important to keep Summer season illness at bay.

Cool breeze whiffs past the hair as dawn strikes. As the sun comes overhead, the cool breeze turns hot and the scorching Sun rays shine too bright. eems like the peak Summer time has somewhat advanced in the capital and neighbouring states. With soaring temperatures, it is time to keep our diets in check. while staying indoors is better, going out is inevitable. Hence, it is imperative to keep your body hydrated and full to pull through the day. Heatwave becomes a prevalent thing across several states and it may further cause heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Heatwave Dos and Don’ts For Children

Dos:

You may like to read

Hydration is Imperative: Children should increase their intake of fluids to keep the body hydrated. Dehydration can lead to sickness as well. Always keep a water bottle handy. Apart from it, drink healthy juices, coconut water, lemonade etc that maintains the enzymes and electrolytes in our bodies.

Children should increase their intake of fluids to keep the body hydrated. Dehydration can lead to sickness as well. Always keep a water bottle handy. Apart from it, drink healthy juices, coconut water, lemonade etc that maintains the enzymes and electrolytes in our bodies. Keep the Energies High : Kids should be encouraged to be little more active during the day to avoid fatigue and lethargy.

: Kids should be encouraged to be little more active during the day to avoid fatigue and lethargy. Avoid the Sun: It is better to stay indoors, especially during the peak noon hours when the Sun sizzles over our heads. Try to avoid unnecessary outings during the day.

It is better to stay indoors, especially during the peak noon hours when the Sun sizzles over our heads. Try to avoid unnecessary outings during the day. Keep it Light and Breezy: Wear light-coloured clothes during Summer. Light shades are better reflectors of heat and Sun and also do not absorb it as much. Slit=ghtly loose clothes will allow the body to breathe properly during the hot and humid weather.

Wear light-coloured clothes during Summer. Light shades are better reflectors of heat and Sun and also do not absorb it as much. Slit=ghtly loose clothes will allow the body to breathe properly during the hot and humid weather. Cool Baths: Try to go for cool baths to keep the body temperature down.

Don’ts

Trending Now

Exertion : Do not over-exert yourself and avoid going out between 12 noon to 4 pm.

: Do not over-exert yourself and avoid going out between 12 noon to 4 pm. Avoid Soft Drinks: Avoid drinks like carbonated beverages that dehydrate the body

Avoid drinks like carbonated beverages that dehydrate the body Do Not Leave Kids in Cars: Children should not be left unsupervised in cars when the weather is too hot.

Why is it important to follow these dos and don’ts? Heatwaves can often lead to illness and heatstroke or sunstroke becomes a common health issue people deal with. In order to avoid these, it is important to take the due precautions specially for children as their immunity is different than of adults.

What is a Heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a common condition that is often caused due to overheating of the body. This is a result of prolonged exposure to heat, sun and physical exertion. When the body temperature shoots over 40 degrees Celsius, a person is likely to suffer from the condition. Heatstroke or sunstroke as it is called, if not treated immediately can cause severe brain damage and harm the functioning of internal organs as well.

Foods to it Keep it Cool

Cucumber Coconut Water Mint Melons Curd Buttermilk

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES