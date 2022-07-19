Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. When hemoglobin levels fall, it can cause fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headaches, and other symptoms; if the levels fall significantly, the condition is known as anemia. Anemia is a major source of concern in India.Also Read - Cholesterol And Dates: How Many Dates Should You Eat a Day to Reduce The Levels of Cholesterol?

Dr Lovneet Batra, award wining nutritionist shares 5 effective foods that can actually boost your hemoglobin levels. She said “Low hemoglobin count is quite common in India, especially in women, so in-order to ensure a healthy hemoglobin level one must include these foods to their diet.” Also Read - Health Fact: Is it Safe to Eat Fruits Before Bed? Know the Best Time to Eat it

AMARANTH GREENS – We’re always looking for good sources of iron, and amaranth leaves don’t disappoint. Iron-rich, amaranth greens promote coagulation and increase hemoglobin content and red blood cell counts Also Read - Bhutte Ke Fayde: 5 Secret Health Benefits of Maize That You Should Definitely Know

DATES – Iron content in dates can increase the number of erythrocytes thereby increasing hemoglobin levels. Dates are one of the fruits that contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match the needs of iron (Fe), vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid that can help the formation of red blood cells, so that by consuming the dates can help improve the formation red blood cells and prevent anemia

RAISINS – Raisins are a rich source of iron and copper which are necessary for the formation of red blood cells and increase hemoglobin level.

MILLETS – Studies say that regular consumption of millets can improve hemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency anemia, which is rising globally.

SESAME SEEDS – Sesame seeds contain various important nutrients, namely iron, folate, flavonoids, copper and other nutrients that play a role in increasing hemoglobin levels as a companion to iron in overcoming anemia

Other sources include jamun, dry apricots, ragi, lentils, moringa leaves, tamarind pulp, groundnut…

Check out this post of Dr Lovneet Batra on Instagram: