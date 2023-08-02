Home

Hepatitis: How it Affects People With Co-Morbidities? 5 Ways to Prevent it

Hepatitis is an infectious disease that affects severely to people with existing co-morbidities.

Hepatitis is a very common infectious disease seen in the rainy season, at least in North India around Delhi, commonly caused by hepatitis A and D it is usually in these ones it’s a waterborne disease and would lead to symptoms of fever, nausea, vomiting, poor appetite and development of jaundice. Monsoon is a season that entails several infections and aggravates certain health conditions for people with existing comorbidities.

How Hepatitis Affects People With Co-Morbidities?

Usually, viral hepatitis is associated with symptoms like jaundice, the feeling of vomiting, poor oral intake, etc. It is very seldom that there may be associated development of ascites which is fluid in the abdomen. This would happen if there is some underlying liver disease in the patient pre-existing liver disease in many cases. Speaking exclusively with india.com, Dr. Vibhu Mittal, Director, Gastroenterology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, said that this illness usually lasts for four to six weeks and the majority of individuals and is seldom life-threatening or serious, it does not usually cause liver failure in less than 1% of individuals only liver failure will be a feature in that in them also it is the pregnant females which are who are most prone for developing this.

If hepatitis develops over that, then this may result in liver failure also, or a prolonged disease with issues such as the development of fluid in the abdomen known as ascites or patient may develop altered sodium may develop GI bleeding. These are features that suggest the development of liver failure.

A significant proportion of patients who have diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver have hard livers, fibrotic livers so they may not have manifested liver disease, but the liver in them is compromised.

Ways to Prevent Hepatitis

Maintain proper personal hygiene. Get timeley vaccines with hepatitis shots Drink safe water and stay hydrated Eat a healthy warmly cooked meal Practise safe sex Avoid sharing of personal items like razors, manicure brushes etc

