Home

Health

Herbal Tea For Sleep: 6 Effective Hot Beverages to Take Before Bedtime

Herbal Tea For Sleep: 6 Effective Hot Beverages to Take Before Bedtime

Herbal teas are not just good for weight loss but also can help one get that much needed good night sleep. Here few varieties of hot beverages that will soothe you into a restful sleep.

Herbal Tea For Sleep: 7 Effective Hot Beverages to Take Before Bedtime

After a chaotic day at work, all one needs is a restful sleep at night. Sleeping is an underrated habit that is often placed on the back burner when life happens. While work and everything else comes first, slumber takes a back seat. But, what people fail to comprehend is that our body recovers, heal and rejuvenates at night. It requires atleast seven to eight hours of good-quality sleep to function optimally the next day.

Trending Now

But these long sitting hours, and hustle culture really take a toll on our mental health and sleep cycle. The anxiety of the following does not let the brain soothe down and sleep. However, here are a few drinks that can help soothe the nervous system and help one get some restful sleep.

You may like to read

6 BEST BEDTIME TEAS FOR RESTFUL SLEEP

Low Caffeine Green Tea: Green tea is said to have several health benefits. However, according to healthline.com , certain studies suggest that low-caffeine green tea can help improve sleep quality, lower stress levels, fatigue etc. Chamomile Tea: This is one of the best herbal teas to promote sleep. It has a sedative effect on the body that can he;p improve sleep quality Peppermint Tea: While peppermint is often used as a refresher, freshly brewed peppermint tea can be a great choice for bedtime tea. It can help reduce anxiety, calm the mind and allow some good quality sleep. It may also lower the chances of disturbed sleep cycles. Lavender Tea: Made by brewing lavender buds, this tea is said to have a calming effect on the mind. According to certain research, it may help promote relaxation and boost sleep quality. Lemongrass Tea: this herbal tea is one of the best beverages to consume before bedtime. It is known to relax muscles, induce sleep and boost the quality of slumber too. It is also good for building an immunity system. Cinnamon Tea: It is one of the best spices to add to your meal. Apart from that, boiling cinnamon sticks for tea can help with sleep at night. It also helps to soothe the nervous system. induces a sense of relaxation lowering stress levels. therefore this can be another good option for tea at bedtime.

While there is a variety of herbal teas and homemade drinks that can help sleep better, it is important to set a time for their consumption. There should a little gap between dozing off to sleep and enjoying a calming hot beverage. It is also important to have a set routine and drink these regularly for best results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES