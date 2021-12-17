Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic pain, fatigue, stiffness and a loss of agility if not managed properly. However, accurate management of this disorder can ensure that you lead a better quality of life and never feel left out. So as 2022 approaches, here are a few ways you can manage AS better and stay healthy all through the year:

How to Manage Ankylosing Spondylitis?

Lifestyle Modifications:

Lifestyle changes can help one to live well with ankylosing spondylitis.

Regular low-impact exercise such as walking, swimming, or yoga helps to mobilize joints, manage your weight, improve posture, and ease the pain caused by the condition. Work from Home may be the new normal but for ankylosing spondylitis patients, it means a decrease in physical activity so make sure you take regular breaks to stretch your limbs. Eating healthy foods such as fruit, vegetables, and lean proteins instead of a diet high on processed and refined products. Sleep better by maintaining a regular sleep routine and investing in a good quality mattress to beat the fatigue that is a common problem for ankylosing spondylitis patients.

Dr. Sanjeev Kapoor, Rheumatologist and a Senior consultant at Indian Spinal Injuries Center, New Delhi, said, “Diagnosis at an early stage is crucial to avoid joint fusion, reduce chronic pain, prevent the development of disabling postural deformities and control the further progression of the disease. It is also important for patients diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis to maintain an exercise regime. Swimming, along with physical sports such as tennis, and badminton can be truly beneficial. Monitoring and readjusting your postures are also important aspects of the diagnosis. These patients must always sleep sideways, sit straight up and avoid bending forwards. Lastly, smoking is the second trigger of Ankylosing Spondylitis, therefore, one must not smoke at all if they’re diagnosed with the disease.”

Medical Support

While a healthy lifestyle is essential for ankylosing spondylitis patients, your medical support system is indispensable.

Early intervention of the condition by diagnosing it correctly can save a patient 7-10 years of the wrong treatment and irreversible structural damage. Finding the right specialist for ankylosing spondylitis i.e., a rheumatologist and having regular consultations and follow-ups to avoid misdiagnosis or delay. Adhering to the recommended treatment plan, trusting your doctor’s advice, and maintaining a good doctor-patient relationship in the short and long term.

Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli, Rheumatologist and Diabetologist in Begumpet, Hyderabad, said, “It’s critical to raise awareness about Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) because there are many misconceptions that delay diagnosis. Anti-inflammatory pain killers and disease modifying drugs are prescribed for mild to moderate cases, but biologic drugs are strongly advised for severe cases.”

Holistic Approach

Combat psychological repercussions such as depression that affect up to 64% of patients living with AS.

Seek professional help in case you feel overwhelmed with AS, and notice that your mental health is debilitating in the process. Join a group of other patients with the same condition so that you can share experiences with the AS community instead of feeling like you’re fighting it on your own. You can ask your doctor to connect you with other AS patients if you don’t know any.

As we near the end of this year, these tips will help you to start this new year with unique resolutions on managing your AS differently. Keeping this in mind, it is important to adhere to the recommended treatment plans and maintain a routine check-up schedule for the same. Having a candid chat with your doctor on new models of treatment (eg: biologics) can also open new doors of treatment for you! With the right medical and emotional support, AS can be managed easily all year round in 2022!