The winter season is almost fading away and the summer has finally arrived. Summer has its own boons and banes. There’s always a little trouble in paradise. During this time, it is important to stay hydrated and drink healthy juice and shakes. There is fruit juice on one side and a cool glass of buttermilk on the other. A good day always ends with a glass of buttermilk.Also Read - Struggling With Weight And PCOS? Expert Shares 5 Helpful Tips For Weight Loss

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Ayurveda expert shared the important benefits of drinking buttermilk during summers. An excerpt from the caption read," He who uses takra daily does not suffer from diseases, and diseases cured by takra do not recur; just as amrita (nectar) is for the gods, takra is to humans."



Here Are The Health Benefits of Drinking Buttermilk

According to Ayurveda expert, buttermilk helps in maintaining health and in treating diseases.

Dr Dixa says,” Butter milk is easy to digest, has astringent and sour tastes and is hot in nature.”

Buttermilk helps in improving digestion.

“In Ayurvedic treatment, it is useful in the treatment of inflammation, digestive disorders, gastro intestinal disorders, lack of appetite, spleen disorders and anaemia,” writes Dr Dixa.

How to Make Buttermilk?

Take 1/4 cup of yogurt into a vessel and add a cup of water.

Add salt as per taste. Add 1/2 tsp of roasted cumin powder.

Mix the ingredients well with the help of a hand blender or a churner.

Garnish it with coriander leaves, mint leaves & curry leaves.

Dr Dixa says,” Best time to consume: A glass of buttermilk goes best with your lunch.”