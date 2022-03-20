The past decade or two have witnessed a rapid change in lifestyles across the urban landscape of India. With more conveniences due to technological advances along with a fast-paced environment, people have adopted many unhealthy habits and coping mechanisms. These common behaviors against the backdrop of demanding times, often go unnoticed despite conversations about lifestyle disorders.Also Read - This One Drink When Consumed Can Damage Your Liver

Studies published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reveal that in India, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are estimated to account for 60% of total adult deaths. CVDs account for over a quarter (26%) of these deaths. It is no secret that a majority of these are preventable illnesses caused and worsened by lifestyle factors. CVDs strike Indians a decade earlier than the western population, in fact over 50% of mortality from coronary artery disease (CAD) occurs in individuals aged less than 50 years.

We often speak about the importance of a healthy, balanced diet; but what about the day-to-day habits of the young Indian population? These may be driven by 'feel good' reasons or unconscious responses to manage stress. Dr Brajesh Kunwar, Director-Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi examines a few of the most common ones.

More Screen-time

With the boom of technology and the internet being more advanced and user friendly, people spend several hours browsing through social media or binge-watching OTT shows, especially post work hours, after the kids are asleep and during the weekends. According to study by the University of Glasgow, such leisure screen time is a major contributor to sedentary behavior associated with higher risk of CVDs. A recent study found that the risk of CVDs was almost twice as strong in those with lower fitness and muscle strength levels.

Sleeping In

During the week, the pressure of meeting deadlines, multi-tasking between chores and other responsibilities, causes many people to have irregular sleep schedules. They believe that sleeping in will help them recover; and they do so on weekends or on their days off. It is important to manage sleep routine; inadequate sleep of less than 7-8 hours in the long term can have an impact on mental and heart health. A recent University of Colorado Boulder study published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which looked at people with a genetic predisposition to heart disease, found that sleeping between six and nine hours reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 18 percent.

Coffee Culture

With more and more coffee chains emerging, younger people don’t just enjoy a boost of energy with a cup of their favorite beverage; but they have also become accustomed to it as a response to stress. When there are assignments to finish, they cut down on sleep and double up on coffee. While there has been great debate about the benefits of coffee; long-term, heavy consumption coffee can also result in an increased intake of sugar and fat in our body, except if you are having black coffee. The coffee-lipid association is dose-dependent – the more you drink unfiltered coffee the more it raises your blood lipids, putting you at greater risk of heart disease.

Sodas

There are people who consume meals with aerated drinks and turn to a can every time they watch TV or catch up with a group of friends. This heightens the risk of heart disease, caused by excess sugar that in turn increases blood sugar and triglycerides and dense LDL particles in the body. While limited consumption of aerated drinks may not be that harmful, in excess they can have an adverse effect on your health. Moderation is the mantra for a healthy heart!

It is time to recognize the importance of proactive heart care. You can start by making small changes and recognizing some common habits in your lifestyle. Exercise plays a pivotal role in managing lifestyle diseases. However shockingly, a recent study by Saffolalife, reveals that 92% of people in top metro cities, who are at heart risk due to lack of exercise, do not consider this to be among the top 3 risk factors.

The three simplest changes that you can make: try walking during work breaks or develop your own desk-exercise routine, do deep breathing or sign up for yoga sessions to manage stress, maintain a food diary to check your consumption of beverages and cheat meals. Finally, ensure regular health check-ups to proactively address symptoms and remember that lifestyle disorders can be treated with timely intervention.