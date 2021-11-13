With work from home and online classes, we feel our energy level is dripping. By staying glued to the screen the entire time, we feel fatigued and our attention span reduces to zero. It is during these times that eating healthy food is important to feel active and energetic throughout the day.Also Read - 9 Ayurveda Food Rules to Improve Gut Health

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist shares valuable inputs on how to increase energy levels. Shonali said,"I hear so many complaints about fatigue and energy levels. If you also find yourself feeling tired or sluggish you must read this post."

Here Are Tips on How to Increase Energy Levels:

Here Are Tips on How to Increase Energy Levels:

Eat More Fiber

Whole grains, beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils are all rich in fiber, which slows the release of insulin and helps maintain a steady supply of energy.

Eat Leafy Vegetables

Eat a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables (preferably organic): for their protective phytochemicals and micronutrients needed for optimal metabolism

Snack Rights

Choose healthy snacks that contain some protein, carbohydrates, and good fats. Good options include a handful of unsalted nuts, fresh or dried fruit, vegetable sticks with hummus.

Be a Grazer

A large meal can trigger the body to release more insulin, resulting in low blood sugar levels and fatigue, which is energy draining. Eating smaller meals or healthy snacks throughout the day can help keep blood sugar levels steady.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is a common cause of fatigue – drink water or other healthy liquids throughout the day.