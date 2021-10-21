What you eat is directly linked with your body. The effects are seen on the body and the skin. The problem in digestion has been increasing drastically. This occurs when certain eating guidelines are not followed.Also Read - 6 Drinks That Naturally Helps in Increasing Metabolism and Appetite
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor shares important ayurvedic tips on a healthy digestive body. Her caption reads, “We all know by now that ‘We are not what we eat rather what we digest’. Ayurveda gives some great guidance for eating, especially when it comes to digestion.” Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Does Cutting Down on Salt Promote Weight Loss?
Check out the Instagram Post Here:
Also Read - Want A Toned Body Like Ranveer Singh? Follow These Steps | Watch Ranveer Singh's Fitness Mantra
Dr. Dixa’s ayurvedic guidelines are:
- Eat only when you are hungry. As in really hungry — that is to say when your previous meal has been completely digested. Sometime we might think that we are hungry, however, it could only be that we are dehydrated. Be in tune with your body and re-discover how it feels to be really hungry.
- Eat-in a calm and comfortable place. Sit down when you eat and eat with as little distraction as possible: no tv, no book, no phone, no laptop…
- Eat the right quantity. We are all different, with different needs and different stomach size and metabolic speed. Listen to your body and eat only to point when you feel satisfied.
- Eat warm meals. Ideally freshly cooked but as long as you avoid anything coming out straight from the fridge you’ll preserve your digestive power (Agni). This allows your digestive enzymes to work efficiently.
- Eat quality food. Make sure that your meal is juicy or a little oily as this will facilitate digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Avoid foods which are too dry.
- Do not eat incompatible food items together. This might lead to an upset stomach. Few of the incompatible foods are fruits & milk, fish & milk, etc.
- Be present when you eat. Use all your 5 senses. Take time to appreciate the smell of your meal, the look of your plate, the texture of your food, the different flavours, and the sounds that you make when you eat.
- Don’t eat fast. Don’t just swallow your food, take your time to chew. Chewing is an essential step of digestion.
- Eat at a regular time. Nature likes cycles and regularity so you should abide!