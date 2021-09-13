In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people have made yoga their preferred choice for physical activity. A consistent yoga practice can be really beneficial for health and can also accelerate physical activity.
Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA lists the top mistakes beginner yogis often tend to make:
- Don’t over-exert yourself. If on a scale of 1 to 10 — 1 being easiest and 10 being the toughest — every asana need not be a 10. Some days an 8 feels like a 10 and on others, a 15 feels like an 8!
- Don’t hold your breath unnaturally unless the trainer specifically mentions this during practice. Breathe normally.
- Avoid practising yoga when you are exhausted, during illness, Yoga should make you feel the rush of happy hormones in the end, not entirely exhausted!
- Do not practice alone. This one is more of a guideline. If you’re a beginner, it’s best to practice under someone’s guidance. It is not advised to simply read and practice, it may lead to a muscle pull or discomfort. While practising advanced postures for the first time, it’s best to have someone assist you while doing these.
- Avoid wearing tight clothes and do not wear shoes. Especially tight upper body clothing will restrict the movement of the rib cage and lung that would result in incomplete breathing.
- Don’t shower immediately, after a good sweaty workout, let the body dry normally and then shower for a normal cool-down of the body.
- Do not perform inversion or ‘feet up’ asanas, during the menstruation cycle. Preferably perform relaxation and breathing techniques.
- Do not perform any high-intensity workout post-yoga. Perform it before yoga practice for a better effect.
- Avoid drinking too much water during the practice. You can have water at a moderate level just to overcome your thirst during practice.
