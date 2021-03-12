Affecting over 50 million Indians, osteoporosis is gradually becoming a serious public health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) puts this disease second (with cardiovascular diseases at the top) on the list of serious global healthcare problems. About 1 in 3 women over 30 years of age experience fractures related to osteoporosis. According to WHO, it is an under-recognized public health concern that needs immediate attention. The lack of knowledge and awareness about this crippling disease has translated into a significant human and economic burden on India. While osteoporosis has been known to commonly affect menopausal women, improper dietary habits and an increasingly indoor lifestyle are now putting the relatively younger generation at risk. The lack of awareness about the disease and specific osteoporosis guidelines further raise concerns about its growing trend in the country. Also Read - Avoid These Common Mistakes if Trying to Lose Weight

Dr Vishal Sehgal, Medical Director, Melorra talks about why India’s elderly need to be more aware and cautious about bone diseases. A person’s bone mass is at its peak between 20-30 years of age and begins to decline gradually when the bone matrix begins to dissolve. However, the body rebuilds this through new cells, by a process called remodelling. In osteoporosis patients, the rate at which new bone cells are formed is much lower than the rate of resorption or dissolution of the bone matrix. Low bone density makes bones prone to fractures, the most common ones being those of the hip, peripheral joints such as wrists and spine. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2021: Causes of Chronic Kidney Disease at Stage 2 and Stage 3, And How To Prevent It

Osteoporotic fractures can cause serious disability, deformity, pain and even mortality. Osteoporosis progresses slowly and silently. Often the disease begins to show when a person at risk has a minor accident or a fall leading to a fracture. Patients may also experience a height decrease or changes in posture such as a stoop or hunch. Otherwise seemingly healthy adults may begin to experience joint pain and backache that can be commonly attributed to low calcium and vitamin D levels. This is the case with most urban dwellers and working professionals who are confined to an indoor office environment. Studies suggest that Asians, particularly Indians, given their genetic disposition, small skeletal frame and dark complexion along with acute nutritional deficiencies are at greater risk. Risk profiling reports show that the disease prevalence is high in almost a third of the country’s ageing population. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Rare Side-Effect: What is COVID Arm? All You Need to Know About This Angry Red Rash

Since India has one of the largest elderly populations in the world, there is a great need for senior citizens to be aware and alert against this disease. What makes osteoporosis more dangerous is that it is a silent disease. There are no clearly defined symptoms and diagnosis is rare until a fracture happens. However, the medical fraternity constantly tries to prevent fractures through care. Despite such a high prevalence, only less than half of the patients are diagnosed, and an even a lower number of patients actually come for treatment. Due to a lack of obvious symptoms, osteoporosis is often confused with arthritis. Often, women shove the problem under the carpet, calling it a sign of stress or a natural part of ageing. Diagnosis is difficult also because the bone loss is very gradual and often not detectable through commonly prescribed tests. It requires a special bone density or DXA scan that measures bone mineral density or BMD using x-ray bone densitometry. The high diagnostic costs often discourage patients, further pushing the diagnosis rate to dismal numbers.

Today there are healthcare players like us at Portea who follow an integrated approach to addressing people living with osteoporosis. Home healthcare services can be extremely beneficial for the elderly particularly in the current times since they enable home assessment and management by trained doctors. Physiotherapist help assess the degree of agility, mobility and flexibility of joints and muscle groups both remotely and through physical consultations. Psychological and nutritional counselling, both face to face and through telemedicine are available to boost the morale and concerns of an aggrieved individual.

In conclusion:

Public awareness needs to be created about osteoporosis. We need to understand that the condition is not a natural part of ageing and cannot be reversed once it becomes worse. However, it can be prevented by maintaining a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. While regular exercise can help maintain good muscle tone and bone health, a healthy diet rich in vitamin D, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and zinc can help prevent deficiencies. Women entering menopause and men over the age of 50 must get screened for osteoporosis regularly. Women, including youngsters, should give priority to their health and symptoms such as prolonged back pain, frequent falls and fractures must not be ignored.