India is gearing up in terms of vaccines and treatment for covid-19 patients. Recently, India gives a green pass to molnupiravir, a pill, for treating Covid-19 patients. They agree on the use of two vaccines corbevax and covovax along with molnupiravir, an antiviral oral pill. Here’s everything you need to know about the vaccines corbevax and covavax and pill molnupiravir.Also Read - 2 More COVID-19 Vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-Covid Pill Molnupiravir Approved for Emergency Use in India

Corbevax – The Vaccine Also Read - Govt Panel Rejects Serum Institute’s Plea For Covishield as Booster Dose, Seeks More Data: Report

Corbevax is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Corbevax is a protein subunit. The protein subunit means that it will use parts of the virus to trigger the immune response instead of the whole virus. The subunit vaccine contains S protein which is harmless. When the immune system perceives the protein, it will produce antibodies to fight against a real infection. Also Read - Final Approval of Covaxin For Children Under Evaluation, Biological E To Submit Data By Nov-End: Report

Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development in-licensed from BCM (Baylor College of Medicine) Ventures are developing the antigenic parts of the virus. Plans for Biological E production have begun. 75 million doses per month along with a prediction to reach 100+ million doses per month from the month of February.

How Efficient is Corbevax – The Vaccine?

Across India, Biological E has finished Phase III trials on more than 3,000 subjects at 33 study sites. According to Indianexpress, neutralising antibody titres against Delta strain indicates vaccine effectiveness of more than 80 percent for the prevention of symptomatic infections based on published studies.

Along with this, they have also conducted Phase III active comparator clinical trials to gauge the vaccine efficiency with Covishield and if it is superior. The company said to indianexpress, “ In the pivotal Phase III study conducted with an endpoint of immunogenic superiority, CORBEVAX demonstrated superior immune response in comparison with COVISHIELD vaccine when assessed for Neutralizing Antibody (nAb) Geometric Mean Titers (GMT) against the Ancestral-Wuhan strain and the globally dominant Delta variant.”

Covovax – The Vaccine

Covovax is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). It is a recombinant nanoparticle vaccine. This is developed by Novavax, the US-based. This is how covovax works – they produce n number of copies to increase protein growth in the insect cells. Then, the protein is extracted and put into virus-like nanoparticles. Novavax is an immunity booster compound. For treating HPV and Hepatitis B vaccines, the same technology has been used.

The Philippines FDA granted SII the license to bring the vaccine to the country on November 17. World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed Covovax in the Emergency Use vaccine.

How Efficient is Covovax – The Vaccine?

According to SII, the vaccine has undergone two Phase 3 trials. In a trial held in the UK, the vaccine showed an efficiency of 96.4 percent against the original virus strain. Against Alpha, it has noticed 86.3 percent and overall, 89.7 percent efficiency. In the Prevent-19 trial held in US and Mexico, the vaccine has shown 100 percent protection against severe and moderate diseases. The overall efficiency stands at 90.4 percent.

For patients who have got a third (6-month booster) dose, Novavax announced that the vaccine was able to produce a good amount of anti-Spike IgG responses after the following booster dose at Day 189 on December 2. They said,” Neutralization titers increased 4.3-fold overall compared to the peak response seen after the primary vaccination series.” They will now begin testing if the antibodies of vaccinated individuals will be able to neutralise the Omicron variant. This will be lab-based data and can be expected to come out in the coming weeks.

Molnupiravir – The Antiviral Oral Pill

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral drug. It is developed in cooperation with US firms Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck. The oral pill was used to treat influenza initially but now it can be repurposed to treat covid-19 patients as an oral antiviral pill. The news portal says that this drug has been cleared for the treatment of adult patients with covid-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease. Molnupiravir works by preventing virus replication. This happens by introducing faults in the virus’s genetic code. The drug is of a total of 200 mg pill and can be consumed for 800 mg two times a day for five days, as recommended in India.

Molnupiravir will be manufactured by 13 Indian drug makers. They are Dr. Reddy’s, Natco, MSN, Hetero, Optimus, Aurobindo, Mylan, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Torrent, BDR, Stride, and Pune-based Emcure. In a week’s time, Sun Pharma shall also join.

How Efficient is Molnupiravir – The Antiviral Oral Pill?

According to the drug regulator of the UK, they have given a green pass to molnupiravir on December 4. They have found this drug to be safe and effective. The US allowed the use of molnupiravir on December 23. However, they did not allow the use of it for more than five consecutive days and for patients younger than 18 as it might affect their bone and cartilage growth.

For India, this pill is recommended for the treatment of adult Covid-19 patients who have an oxygen level of more than 93 percent and those who have a high risk of progression of the disease. This drug is sold by the retails only if they have the prescription.