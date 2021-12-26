Immunity is part of our natural defense system that has the capacity to prevent any foreign substance that could compromise our overall health from disease and deterioration. It eliminates pathogens- bacteria, viruses, diseases and helps in recovery. What is fascinating is that our body has a memory of the germs it fights, and creates antibodies that ensure you don’t fall sick again. Immunity differs from person to person and can easily be compromised based on the type of lifestyle one lives.Also Read - Nutritionist Suggests One Easy And Efficient Way to Avoid Gaining Weight This Winter Season

It has been observed that during the winters, people stock up on multivitamins and consciously eat healthier, to avoid the common winter flu. Winter is the season where our immunity is threatened the most, due to poor air quality and change in temperature which results in contracting the common cold and flu. Since the Covid19 pandemic brought the world to a stand-still in 2020, consumer behavior has taken a 180-degree turn and everyone is looking at immunity with keener eyes. Although vaccinated, the new covid19 variant- Omicron is already in town and has been infecting people in large numbers. Since each body will fight the immunity battle differently, we need to leave nothing to chance and consciously make efforts to strengthen our immunity.

The most important factor to begin with is, 'eating right'!Our daily dietary intake is responsible for strengthening our overall immunity. Consuming foods rich in natural antioxidants (Vitamins C and E rich foods, foods that are rich in polyphenols) can aid in reducing the impact of stress related oxidants. Subtle changes can be made to our diet without having to compromise on our comfort food. Foods like turmeric, ginger and cinnamon have the capacity to reduce inflammation & help strengthen immunity, especially for winters.

Here Are Simple Foods to Consume During Winters to Strengthen Immunity:

Turmeric

During winters, foods rich in protein and fat are consumed. Turmeric aids in better digestion of these foods. Joint pains have a strong association with cold weather. Turmeric helps in fighting joint pains, due to its anti-inflammatory properties With its ability to clean your lungs, turmeric helps fight cold, cough and sinus that are common occurrences during winter. When inflammation is reduced, the body can fight diseases better Opt for a Turmeric Muesli that is rich in fiber, nutrients and healthy fats making it a delicious breakfast or mid-morning meal for the cold winters

Vitamins

Foods rich in Vitamins C (Gojiberries, Blueberries) and E (Roasted sunflower seeds) when sprinkled on top of daily foods can work wonders to build your immunity A commonly observed deficiency among the world population is iron. Products such as Multivitamin Trail Mix, 7- in- 1 super seeds and nut mix can be great options as snacks or as toppings to address the same Exposure to sunlight is also a challenge especially during the foggy winters as it reduces our bodies’ ability to synthesize Vitamin D. Hence, added Vitamin D through food is important during these times. A Rolled Oats Shake or a Multigrain Diet Muesli can be a great source of Vitamin D. A fun way to have more Vitamin E for breakfast is to consume a Multigrain Oatmeal, which has the benefits of multiple whole grains including oat and is rich in seeds. This can make for a delicious overnight oats recipe.

Proteins

Overall, better protein intake will definitely help the body fight viruses better, irrespective of the season. Food items like broccoli quinoa, lentils or a small snack like the Protein Crunchy Mini that has 19g protein per 100g and is rich in seeds, oats and honey; are great sources of instant energy. You could also have a Protein Mix that comes with 30g protein per 100g, is a low-calorie post workout snack, rich in zinc and dietary fiber.

In conclusion, apart from intrinsic health, it is very crucial to work on your extrinsic well-being as well. There are several ways you can boost your immunity apart from your diet and the first step is to start making small changes to your overall lifestyle. If it includes sleeping late, over-stressing, smoking or drinking alcohol- it needs to exit your system. Physical fitness and daily exercise help push out toxins and improve circulation that assists in better movement of cells throughout the body.

(Authored article by Pavitra K, Ph.D. Lead – New Product Development, True Elements