Children can also be stressed. Adults, in fact, know how to process their stress better as compared to children. A child may experience stress but they won’t know how to express and process them. A little change can lead to a child feeling insecurity and safety issues.

They may present with

Physical Symptoms

Change in appetite

Headache

Bedwetting

Nightmares

Sleep disturbances

Stomach aches

Feeling cold

Teeth grinding

Nail biting

Sweaty palms and soles

Other physical symptoms with no actual physical illness

Emotional Symptoms

a sudden change in attitude,

withdrawing from family and friends,

excessive crying for no reason,

difficulty in concentration,

extreme clinginess to the parent,

aggression

anxiety,

New found fears

temper tantrums

Some of the commonly known triggers in children include:

Arrival of a new sibling

Change in routine

Unfamiliar situation

Delay in milestones

Pandemic – that stopped the world

Starting school

Changing schools

Learning difficulties

Conflict with friends

Bullying

Moving to a new location

Tight schedules leaving no time to play

Illness / Death of family members

Relationship issues between parents / Divorce

Financial problems in the family

Going through bodily changes (noticed mainly during adolescence)

Unable to cope with pressure from self / parent / peer / school

Illness or Hospitalization

If your child has had a stressful week and the anxiety goes away once things have calmed down, then it’s normal. Children have their own methods of coping, but if the stress is significant, frequent, or doesn’t go away, that’s when it’s time to seek help.

You can help your child by learning to recognise the signs of stress and teaching them healthy ways to deal with it. Children learn how to respond to stress as they grow and develop.

(With inputs from IANS)