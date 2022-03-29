Strong muscles help us to stand, walk, balance and exercise. If your muscles are stronger, you will have increased energy levels and reduced aches and pains. The decline of muscle mass that occurs with aging is known as sarcopenia. Although this is a natural part of aging, muscle loss can be largely accelerated by inactivity, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, bed rest, immobility, covid or other illnesses.Also Read - Health Tips: Here’s How Much Protein You Should Consume in a Day to Remain Fit

Understanding loss of muscle mass

There is a link between inactivity and loss of muscle mass. Lower physical activity can contribute to muscle shrinkage and lower metabolic rate. Not only do we all lose muscle mass as we age, after the age of 50, the rate of decline speeds up and we lose one to two percent of muscle every year. Some individuals lose this more quickly than others. It means that those people may be prone to risk of osteoporosis, loss of balance, falls, bone fracture and cognitive impairment.

Fortunately, we can slow down the process or even prevent it. Being physically active and having a nutritious diet is the key. With regular exercise, there will be a progressive increase in energy level and it can even reverse muscle loss. Active muscles give signals to bones that help them stay strong.

How exercising can help

All types of exercises are beneficial. A balanced combination of aerobic exercises, resistance training, strength training, yoga and pilates can boost muscle mass and increase flexibility. Following a daily/weekly movement routine helps in your gait speed i.e, the ability to rise from a chair and simply in all your everyday activity. You can start by joining virtual communities where you can find an accountability partner among peers and guided classes, to help you stay on goal.

Aerobic exercises burn more calories and improve your cardiovascular fitness. Some of the exercises include: swimming, cycling, walking, running, jogging or dancing. You can do any form of these exercises for thirty minutes for 4-5 days a week easily without exerting yourself.

In strength training and resistance training, the muscles work against a force. The tension on your muscle fibers result in growth signals that lead to increased strength. It can increase muscle mass, boost bone density, burn calories, and prevent osteoporosis.

For strength or resistance training, you can use resistance bands, free weights, a kettle ball, a medicine ball, water bottles or simply your own body weight. Always start with weights that are manageable. You can train two to three times a week. You can gradually increase the load as you start to build strength, preferably under professional guidance.

Along with daily exercise, adding good nutrients in your diet can promote good muscle growth. Getting protein in your diet according to your body weight will promote muscle growth. Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D supplements will have a positive effect. Foods that you may include in your diet in balanced quantities are dark green leafy vegetables, eggs, curd, meat, fish etc. Make sure to consult a nutritionist of your general physician before making sudden dietary changes.

Points to remember

Always start with a warm up and end the session with cool down stretches

Use proper form while doing your squats, lunges, push ups, plank, dips, sit ups. These work on larger muscle groups while engaging the joints.

Breathe well with your exercise

Gradually increase the weight or resistance band level

Gradually increase the repetitions to work up slowly and steadily

Remember to give rest days in between exercise sessions for your body to recover

A proper diet plan with regular exercise and physical activity can help people maintain muscle mass and stay strong with a positive outlook. Whatever form of exercise that you choose to do, enjoy working out!

(Authored article by Vidhya Kripashankar, Yoga and Pilates Guide, GetSetUp)