Vitamin E supports a healthy immune system and promotes healthy skin, hair, and muscles. An essential ingredient for healthy skin, Vitamin E's antioxidant properties nourish your skin and help minimize damage caused by free radicals caused by ultraviolet rays. Additionally, it reduces the loss of collagen, the primary protein responsible for your skin's structure and elasticity and can help keep the signs of ageing at bay. Vitamin E helps in the micro-circulation of the scalp and provides nutrition to the hair to keep them strong and healthy.

Some people, however, don't get enough of this essential nutrient, which could lead to cellular weakness and breakdown. There is a low rate of Vitamin E deficiency, but for those who are susceptible to this condition, you can boost your health by making simple dietary changes, as well as taking vitamin E supplements each day.

What causes Vitamin E deficiency?

As per MSD, low-fat diets are deficient in Vitamin E, as vegetable oils are the main source of this nutrient. Vitamin E is best absorbed when it is combined with fat. Its deficiency may also occur because of diseases that impair fat absorption (such as certain liver disorders, gallbladder ailments, pancreatitis, and cystic fibrosis).

Because Vitamin E is a fat-soluble molecule, it can be difficult for your body to maintain healthy levels if you suffer from disorders that prevent fat absorption.

What are the symptoms of Vitamin E deficiency?

Muscle weakness, numbness, and trouble with balance and coordination are the most common signs and symptoms of Vitamin E deficiency. Vitamin E is essential for maintaining healthy immune system. Frequent colds, as well as wounds that are slow to heal, are signs that your immune system is weakened. Vitamin E deficiency can also affect your retinas, leading to weak eyesight problems.

With more severe symptoms, such as nerve pain (neuropathy), you should consult your physician for advice on resolving your Vitamin E deficiency.

Remember, Vitamin E deficiency is harder to treat the longer it is left unchecked. Therefore, it is important to visit your doctor if you experience symptoms.

How can you address Vitamin E deficiency?

In addition to providing nutrients to your cells, vitamin E keeps your body healthy. A diet full of foods rich in Vitamin E such as almonds, avocados, leafy green vegetables, and many berries and seeds is a must for those treating Vitamin E deficiency. (Source).

In addition to adding Vitamin E-rich foods to your daily diet, Vitamin E supplements such as Evion Forte can also be incorporated. The amount of Vitamin E your body requires varies from person to person, considering factors such as age, gender, and if you are pregnant or lactating. Consulting with your doctor to learn more about how much Vitamin E your body and lifestyle need is important.

With a Vitamin E-rich diet and a treatment plan from your doctor, you can easily combat its deficiency for great skin, silky hair, and overall health benefits.

(Authored by Dr Sachin Pawar, MD Head –Medical & Technical affairs – India Cluster, Procter & Gamble Health Limited)