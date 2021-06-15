Here’s Why You Should Not Keep Mangoes/Watermelons in Fridge

New Delhi: As Summer is here, and with soaring temperatures, people start storing many food items in the fridge which they think will get rotten or stale if left outside due to the heat. However, it isn’t always necessary to store every food item in the refrigerator. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - In a First, Bhagalpur's Famous Jardalu Mangoes Reaches UK

Sometimes, doing so can also alter the food's taste or impact our health in so many different ways. Foods such as mango, watermelon shouldn't be stored in the fridge at all. That may come across as surprising for many of you. Well, you ask why shouldn't we store them in the refrigerator? Well, scroll down for more details.

The taste gets altered

Summer is the season of watermelons, muskmelons and mangoes. People usually tend to wash them and store them in the fridge. But, did you know that can affect their taste? Especially, watermelon should never be kept in the fridge without cutting it. It is widely believed that, if you store watermelon in the fridge without cutting it, it can lead to "chill injury" that can alter the fruit's taste and its colour too. Moreover, there is also a fear of bacterial growth inside the fruit if we keep it in the fridge as it is. If you want to store it in the refrigerator, you can first cut it and then keep it inside.

Never leave the cut fruits open

Similarly, never keep mangoes and muskmelons in the fridge without first cutting them. Once you buy them, soak it in the cold water for sometime and then leave them in the room temperature for a while. Before relishing them, you can cut them and keep them in the fridge for sometime to make it cooler. Don’t forget to keep the cut fruits closed. Never leave them open.

Store fruits and vegetables separately

It is imperative to know that, storing fruits and vegetables together in one shelf isn’t a good practice. You should always stack them separately. Did you know they release different kinds of gases? Hence, storing them together can impact their quality.