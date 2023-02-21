Home

Hernia Symptoms in Men And Women: 5 Critical Signs You Should NOT Ignore

If you or someone you know is exhibiting serious signs and symptoms of Hernia, seek medical attention immediately.

Hernia is a common condition that needs timely medical attention. These are some of the signs and symptoms of hernia that one should not ignore. Hernia occurs when there is a defect in the abdominal wall fascia and muscles, through which the body’s internal contents such as the small and large intestines, stomach, bladder, or other organs protrude out. It is seen in both men and women. But there is still a lack of awareness regarding this and many cases of hernia go unreported. There are many types of hernias such as inguinal (groin) hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, and hiatal hernia. You will have to ask your doctor about the type of hernia that you are suffering from and clear all the doubts if you are diagnosed with one. Here, we tell you about the causes of this painful condition.

Risk factors leading to hernia are age, pregnancy, abdominal damage due to injury, family history, constipation, lifting heavy weights, recurrent cough, and even sudden weight gain. The doctor will determine the cause of your hernia and offer you the right treatment.

Signs and Symptoms of a hernia are swelling or bulge in the groin or scrotum (that is the pouch containing the testicles), pain during lifting objects, feeling of fullness, and even bowel obstruction. You should not take these symptoms lightly at all.

Diagnosis: The health expert will do a physical exam to confirm the diagnosis of a hernia. So, you need to follow the guidelines given by the doctor only. This condition can give you a tough time if not tackled correctly. An untreated hernia can cause intestinal blockage, incarceration, or strangulation, making it difficult for you to do your real-world activities with ease. Moreover, one will have to pay attention to any changes occurring in the body and report to the doctor.

Conclusion: One shouldn’t worry as many minimally invasive surgical options are available for treating hernias. Just be attentive regarding the symptoms, and seek timely help and guidance from the expert.

(Inputs: Dr. Rajan Modi Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors)

