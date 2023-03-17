Home

Health

High Blood Pressure: 8 Effective Measures to Control Hypertension Naturally

High Blood Pressure: 8 Effective Measures to Control Hypertension Naturally

Lifestyle changes can alter every aspect of your life in order to lower your blood pressure. Follow these expert tips to control hypertension naturally

High Blood Pressure: 8 Effective Measures to Control Hypertension Naturally

High Blood Pressure: There are several risk factors that can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure, including being overweight, having high cholesterol, smoking, being under a lot of stress, drinking excessively, eating a lot of carbohydrates, sitting still for too long and genetic aspects. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “While some people may require medication to keep their blood pressure under control, most can lower it through changes in diet & lifestyle. Losing weight, consuming specific vitamins and minerals and proper stress management helps to combat hypertension.” The expert shares eight effective measures to control the high blood pressure naturally.

8 EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO CONTROL HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Lose weight if you are overweight as weight loss has an almost immediate effect on controlling blood pressure Don’t smoke and avoid alcohol Walking is the ideal exercise for hypertensives Eating fish two to three times a week helps in better pressure control. Drink as much vegetable juice as possible. Wheatgrass juice is especially beneficial, as it has a beneficial effect on blood pressure. Garlic is known to lower blood pressure. It also helps to reduce cholesterol & triglycerides as well. Eating fresh stalks of celery every day has a beneficial effect on high blood pressure. Also, it helps to shed some extra weight. Take magnesium supplements along with L-Theanine. It will help you manage your blood pressure better.

If you have high blood pressure, changing your lifestyle is crucial to managing hypertension!

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.