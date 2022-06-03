Many people suffer from high blood pressure, which necessitates lifestyle adjustments such as eating healthy and adjusting their diet. If you have high blood pressure and are looking for simple solutions, you should know that there are some foods that you may include in diet to reduce your blood pressure. Dr Nmami Agarwal suggested some home ingredients to control high blood pressure.Also Read - 5 Effective Home Remedies To Ease Hangover

Green Vegetables

Foods strong in potassium, magnesium, calcium, and antioxidants, according to the expert, include spinach, kale, and lettuce. She claims that potassium can assist the kidneys in excreting excess sodium through urine.

Banana

These easy-to-peel, portable fruits aren’t just sweet and low in salt; they’re also high in potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. Add bananas to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies, and milkshakes to get extra bananas in your diet.

Betroot

Nitrates, which are abundant in this crimson root vegetable, are supposed to relax blood vessels and enhance blood flow.

Garlic

Garlic is an antibacterial and antifungal food that helps lower blood pressure by relaxing muscles and dilation of blood vessels.

