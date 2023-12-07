Home

High Blood Pressure Symptoms: How to Reduce Hypertension Risks in Cold Weather? 5 Tips

High blood pressure is common during winter season. Read on to know how to control and reduce hypertension in order to protect our heart during the colder months.

High Blood Pressure Symptoms: How to Reduce Hypertension Risks in Cold Weather? 5 Tips (Freepik)

High blood pressure is becoming increasingly in the youth. Constant fatigue? Feeling dizzy? Increased hypertension can be the reason behind it too. High blood pressure symptoms may become more prominent during the winter months. It is common for blood pressure or hypertension to increase during this weather. And there is no one reason behind it. Winter is the time of the year when food indulgences increase and then slowly creeping in, lethargy. Normally, our exercise rate decreases, and physical activity reduces as well. Therefore, all these combined lead to putting on weight and add on to the sedentary lifestyle. This further may lead to a spike in blood pressure levels as well.

WHY BLOOD PRESSURE OR HYPERTENSION INCREASE IN WINTER?

During the winter months, the body experiences more stress than usual. With decreased oxygen supply, the arteries and blood vessels often constrict putting more pressure on pumping the blood properly. Hence, it raises the blood pressure.

HOW TO CONTROL HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE IN WINTER?

Dress Warmly and Layer Up: Cold temperatures can constrict blood vessels, leading to a temporary rise in blood pressure. Dress in warm layers to keep your core body temperature stable. Don’t forget to cover your head, hands, and feet, as these areas lose heat quickly. Warm body will reduce chances of high BP. Watch Your Salt Intake: Excessive salt intake can contribute to high blood pressure. Be mindful of the sodium content in your food and limit processed foods, canned goods, and salty snacks. Opt for fresh, whole foods as much as possible. Stay Active and Workout: Regular exercise is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. Even moderate-intensity activities like brisk walking, swimming, or dancing can help. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week or even yoga can be a good way to keep the BP levels in check during the winter season. Therefore, avoid skipping workout sessions. Embrace the Sun: Sunlight exposure helps your body produce vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in blood pressure regulation. Golden Rule of Hydration: Dehydration can thicken your blood, leading to an increase in blood pressure. Increase fluid intake and drink plenty of water even when not thirsty. Warm beverages like herbal teas can also help you stay hydrated. Also, it is important to flush out all the waste toxins. Stress Management: Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to manage stress levels. Engage in activities you enjoy and make time for things that promote your well-being.

It’s crucial to consult your doctor to discuss your specific needs and medication adjustments for managing high blood pressure in winter. Keep track of your blood pressure readings at home to monitor your progress and identify any changes.

Apart from these tips, it is important to also keep the diet in check. Yes, winter indulgences are too tempting, but keeping in check fried food, salty food etc is important to keep blood pressure levels in check. A healthy blood pressure level can also help protect the heart.

