Cholesterol can be good or bad. It is fatty molecules in your body that your cells need to function. High cholesterol is commonly used to describe the amount of cholesterol carried in the blood by low-density lipoprotein, or LDL often called “bad cholesterol”. High LDL levels increase your risk of atherosclerosis, a condition in which deposits of cholesterol, calcium, and white blood cells form plaques in the arteries’ walls. Uncontrablle cholesterol can have following complications like heart diseases, stroke, atherosclerosis etc. Behind bad cholesterol there are certain causes that one should know.Also Read - High Cholesterol Symptom: 1 'Smelly' Sign That Indicates Your Cholesterol is Extremely High
Dr. Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur spoke to India.com about 10 most common factors of bad cholesterol. Also Read - High Cholesterol: Your Eyes Can Detect These 3 Warning Signs of Bad Cholesterol
10 Big Risk Factors That Can Cause Sudden Increase in Your Cholesterol Levels
Also Read - 10 Drugs Most Likely To Kill Your Sex Drive
- Poor eating habits: Did you know? Opting for a diet loaded with saturated fat or trans fats can raise one’s cholesterol levels. Moreover, saturated fats are present in full-fat dairy products. Packaged snacks or desserts contain trans fats.
- Obesity: Having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 can raise the chances of high cholesterol.
- Lack of physical activity: Are you one of them who avoids exercising on a daily basis? Then, you are doing it all wrong. Exercising can help you to stay in great shape. It can help you to enhance your overall well-being. Regular exercise can help to boost “good,” cholesterol levels in the body.
- Smoking: It is a known fact that smoking is injurious to health as it can cause cancer and heart problems. Also, it can lead to high cholesterol levels.
- Alcohol: Drinking too much alcohol can be one of the factors behind your high cholesterol levels.
- Age: High cholesterol is mainly seen in people above 40. This is so because, as one becomes older, the liver may be unable to function properly and may not be able to remove the LDL which is bad cholesterol.
- Family history: Those having a family history of high cholesterol should pay extra attention to their health as they can be at bigger risk.
- Certain medications: Can raise triglycerides levels. So, take medications only after consulting the doctor.
- Stress: People can start smoking or drinking due to prolong stress and that can raise one’s cholesterol levels.
- Hypothyroidism and Diabetes: If you are having diabetes or hypothyroidism then your cholesterol levels can get abnormal.