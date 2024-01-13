Home

High Cholesterol: 5 Fatal Health Concerns That May Develope Due to LDL Levels

Bad cholesterol levels when not treated can lead to sever health conditions. Here is what happens when LDL is left high and left untreated.

Cholesterol control is important for steering clear of any potential health concerns. What is cholesterol? A fatty plaque-like substance that is developed in arteries is called cholesterol. It obstructs proper blood and oxygen and disrupts the optimal functioning of the body. There are two types of cholesterol levels – bad and good cholesterol. Low-density Lipoprotein (LDL) is bad cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) is good cholesterol. However, when elevated levels of LDL is left untreated or not attended to, it may lead to further health problems that may turn fatal with time.

From heart attack to high blood pressure, here are a few diseases that may be caused due to poorly managed bad cholesterol levels in the body.

HIGH CHOLESTEROL: 5 HEALTH PROBLEMS CAUSED BY LDL

Cardiovascular Disease: High cholesterol is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which includes conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes. When LDL cholesterol builds up in the arteries, it can form plaques that narrow and harden the arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of heart-related complications. Atherosclerosis: Atherosclerosis occurs when cholesterol plaques build up in the arteries, leading to their narrowing and hardening. This condition can affect various arteries in the body, including those supplying the heart, brain, legs, and kidneys. If left untreated, atherosclerosis can lead to heart attacks, strokes, peripheral artery disease, and kidney problems. Hypertension: High cholesterol levels can contribute to the development of hypertension, or high blood pressure. When the arteries become narrowed due to cholesterol plaque buildup, the heart needs to work harder to pump blood, resulting in increased blood pressure. Untreated hypertension can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other complications. Coronary Artery Disease: Coronary artery disease occurs when the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked due to cholesterol plaque buildup. This can lead to chest pain (angina), heart attacks, and potentially life-threatening arrhythmias or heart rhythm abnormalities. Chronic Kidney Disease: High cholesterol levels can also contribute to chronic kidney disease. The narrowed and hardened arteries reduce blood flow to the kidneys, impairing their ability to filter waste and maintain proper fluid balance. Over time, chronic kidney disease can progress to kidney failure, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.

It’s important to note that high cholesterol is just one of the factors that contribute to these health conditions. Other factors, such as high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, and diabetes, can also increase the risk and severity of these diseases. Managing cholesterol levels through lifestyle changes, medications, and regular monitoring can help reduce the risk of developing these fatal conditions and improve overall health. If you have concerns about your cholesterol levels, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for appropriate evaluation, guidance, and treatment.

