As the festive season comes to an end, it's important to know when to get your cholesterol levels checked and incorporate healthy habits into your everyday routine

High Cholesterol: 5 Healthy Habits to Help You Manage And Lower Cholesterol Post-Festivities

The holiday season might bring much joy to your year, but it can also negatively impact your heart health. The combination of unhealthy food and drinks, improper lifestyle choices, and less physical activity can affect your cholesterol levels. About 15 to 20% of cholesterol levels are affected by lifestyle habits like diet and exercise whereas 85% of cholesterol is made in the liver and is under genetic control.

As the festive season comes to an end, it’s important to know when to get your cholesterol levels checked and incorporate healthy habits into your everyday routine. These healthy habits can not only lower cholesterol but also improve overall cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of heart-related problems in the long run.

5 ESSENTIAL TIPS THAT CAN HELP MAINTAIN HIGH CHOLESTEROL LEVELS POST-HOLIDAY SEASON

Heart Healthy-Eating: Transition to a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Make sure to reduce saturated and trans fats found in processed foods and fried items. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: To reduce high cholesterol, increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, known for their heart-protective. Include more fish, salmon, flaxseeds and walnuts into your diet. Regular Exercise: It’s important to engage in physical activity to boost heart health and manage cholesterol levels. Aim for at least 1 hour of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Activities like brisk walking, jogging can be effective. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is important for managing cholesterol. Losing excess weight can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Adopt a healthy, balanced diet and engage in physical activity to support weight management. Healthy Lifestyle Choices: A healthy lifestyle is important to maintain health hearlth. Limit alchol intake, avoid smoking, and make sure to eat in moderation as these all can negatively impact cholesterol levels.

