High Cholesterol: 5 Home Remedies to Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels at Home

High cholesterol is becoming a rising health concern amongst the youngsters. It is important to get it checked and make necessary lifestyle changes.

Did you check your cholesterol? High cholesterol can be really worrying. Bad cholesterol can pose a risk of severe health conditions like heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure etc. Cholesterol is basically the presence of fat buildup in our blood. Lipoproteins carry cholesterol, a fat that is further used to keep cell walls flexible. There are basically two types of cholesterol – good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. High cholesterol over time can damage your arteries, contribute to heart disease, and increase your risk for a stroke. Plaque buildup in coronary arteries can disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells.

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL)- This is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

HIGH CHOLESTEROL: 5 HOME REMEDIES TO BRING DOWN CHOLESTEROL LEVELS:

Tumeric: It is a household spice that has been known to serve medicinal purposes since ages. Haldi helps to cut down the plaque build up on artery walls. Therefore, a spoonful of turmeric taken with warm or lukewarm water in the morning can help to lower LDL. Green Tea: It is a healthy beverage that is great for weight loss. It has anti-oxidant properties, and catechin compounds that help lower bad cholesterol. Garlic: It has high cointent of allicin, a compound knwon to lower cholesterol significantly. Consuming few cloves of garlice every mirning can help reduce the fat build up in the blodd. Flaxseeds:It has high levels of alpha-linolenic acid that is good for cholesterol control Coriander: Dhaniya seeds are packed with nutrients and antioxidants. It has folic acid, vitamin C, A and beta caroten. Drinking coriander water early morning can be good for cholesterol, weight loss and more. Soluble Fiber: Start consuming a more fiber-rich diet. Grains, oats, lentils, fruits are a good sources of sopulble fiber that helsp to create a protective layer from LDL.

There is no one to go about controlling cholesterol levels. Apart from these, having a proper time, regular exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, and quitting smoking are other important aspects that are important to combine for effective results. However, it is to be noted that these are some generic home remedies. It is always advised to get cholesterol checked regularly.

