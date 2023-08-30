Home

High Cholesterol: 5 Lifestyle Tips to Manage Bad Cholesterol Without Any Medication

Making deliberate lifestyle adjustments can help control cholesterol levels and lower the risk of issues from the heart.

High cholesterol can cause cardiovascular disorders. This happens because fatty deposits build up in the blood vessels, making it harder for enough blood to flow through the arteries. This can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Obesity, smoking, inactivity, eating meals low in fibre, and consuming unhealthy fats can all cause cholesterol levels to rise. Doctors recommend maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. If you’re looking for natural ways to manage your cholesterol levels, here are some tips.

5 EFFECTIVE LIFESTYLE TIPS TO MANAGE HIGH CHOLESTEROL

Exercise Regularly: Did you know that regular exercise will help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels? It goes without saying that exercise contributes to an increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol. For at least 30 minutes, five days a week, you can engage in any activity of your choosing, including jogging, weight training, yoga, and running. QUIT Smoking: Smoking has been shown to increase levels of LDL, or bad cholesterol, in the body. Additionally, giving up smoking can lower your chance of developing heart disease. It is preferable to choose smoking cessation therapy with a doctor’s assistance. Weight Loss: An elevated amount of cholesterol might result from being overweight or obese. According to several studies, shedding additional pounds can lower your cholesterol. In part, the liver’s ability to create new cholesterol is decreased by weight loss, which decreases total cholesterol. Raising HDL (the good cholesterol) and reducing LDL (the bad cholesterol) are two additional benefits of weight loss. Get Enough Sleep: The importance of getting adequate restful sleep cannot be overstated. Age affects how much sleep a person needs, and research indicates that most people should strive for 7 hours or more of sleep each night. Overall, it appears that inadequate sleep quantity and quality have a deleterious influence on cholesterol, albeit it is unclear why or how this is the case. Therefore, developing appropriate sleep hygiene habits may be advantageous for overall health and cholesterol management. Healthy Diet: A balanced diet reduced in carbs and fats—particularly saturated and trans fats—is important to follow. Include a lot of fresh produce, whole grains, lean protein, and whole grains in your meals. Pick wholesome fats like those in avocados, almonds, and olive oil. Reduce your consumption of sugary, processed and high-cholesterol foods.

Tip: Cholesterol levels might be influenced by persistent stress. To successfully handle stress, try relaxation techniques like yoga, deep breathing, or meditation.

Sometimes adopting a healthy lifestyle modification is insufficient to reduce cholesterol levels. Take the medicine as directed while continuing to make healthy lifestyle changes if your doctor prescribes it to decrease your cholesterol.

