Home

Health

High Cholesterol: 6 Warning Signs in Legs That Indicate Increased Cholesterol Levels

High Cholesterol: 6 Warning Signs in Legs That Indicate Increased Cholesterol Levels

Bad cholesterol levels has become a common occurrence in adults these days. But when your legs start to show these symptoms, it is time to get your cholesterol levels checked.

High cholesterol signs that may appear in legs (Freepik)

Is your cholesterol too high? You must get your cholesterol levels checked. These are some common questions that become a common topic of conversation when speaking about health issues. What is cholesterol actually? It is a wax-like substance that is produced by the liver. The fact that cholesterol cannot dissolve in water, it also does not flow through the bloodstream leading to further health complications.

High cholesterol over time can damage your arteries, contribute to heart disease, and increase your risk for a stroke. Plaque buildup in coronary arteries can disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells. According to Healthline.com the liver makes most of the cholesterol in the body. The rest comes from the type of food we consume. There are two types of cholesterol:

You may like to read

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques.

– This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques. High-density lipoprotein (HDL)– This is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

High Cholesterol: Warning Signs That Appear in Legs

There are no direct signs or symptoms that indicate of high cholesterol levels. However, when certain signs in different body parts persist for long, it is a tell-tale sign to get yourself checked.

Here are a few signs that may appear in your limbs indicating of increased level of cholesterol:

Leg Cramps: Are you experiencing frequent leg cramps? This may be a warning sign from your limbs indicating that it’s time to get LDL levels checked. Leg spasms or cramps may happen due to damaged arteries. Cold Feet? Winter season calls for having chilly feet all day long. But, when one may have cold feet without any reason, that could also be another warning sign for high cholesterol levels. Change in Skin Colour: Due to reduced blood circulation, there is a possibility that a person with high cholesterol may develop yellow-coloured deposits near the lower legs. Frequent Numbness: Increased cholesterol reduces blood flow which often causes a sensation of tingling and numbness in your legs. It sometimes makes it difficult to walk. And frequent numbness or tingling sensation should be checked immediately. Unexplained Leg Pain: When LDL level is high, the waxy substance may block the optimal blood flow to different body parts. This can cause unnecessary leg pain even when someone walks a short distance. Delay in Healing: When wounds don’t heal at their usual pace, that could be a matter of concern.

High Cholesterol Lifestyle Tips to Help Lower it

It is imperative to get your cholesterol level checked from time to time. Blood tests can only reveal the stat of LDL or HDL Maintain a balanced body weight Stop smoking. Exercise for at least 30 minutes per day for 5 or more days per week. Eat a healthy, nutrient-rich diet like vegetables, lean protein, fiber, nuts. Avoid foods high in sugar, like candy, soda, and fruit juices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.