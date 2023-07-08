Home

High Cholesterol: 6 Ways to Lower Bad Cholesterol Level When in Your 30s

Sedantary lifestyle in the hustle culture has cultivated more risk of increasing level of cholesterol even when our 30s and 40s.

A healthy flow of oxygen and blood in the entire body is pivotal. This flow is hampered when there is fat build-up in th e vessels and arteries. This is also known as high cholesterol. Sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of high cholesterol. Fatty food, no physical activity oe sitting for long hours can lead up to cholesterol build up. It is a wax-like substance that is produced by the liver. The fact that cholesterol cannot dissolve in water, it also does not flow through the bloodstream leading to further health complications.

High cholesterol over time can damage your arteries, contribute to heart disease, and increase your risk for a stroke. Plaque buildup in coronary arteries can disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells. According to Healthline.com the liver makes most of the cholesterol in the body. The rest comes from the type of food we consume. There are two types of cholesterol:

– This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques. High-density lipoprotein (HDL)– This is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

Given the contemporary lifestyle, an increase in bad cholesterol even at 30 will be no surprise. However, it can be very discomforting to not be able to live your life on your own terms without the burden of medicines, prescriptions and all those hassles. Hence, in order to be hassle-free from cholesterol at , here are some lifestyle tweaks one can make:

HIGH CHOLESTEROL: WAYS TO LOWER BAD CHOLESTEROL

Heart Healthy Diet: To avoid fat buildup, look for a heart-healthy diet that will include low saturated or trans fat. Include more fiberlike legumes, oats and fruits. Eat a healthy, nutrient-rich diet like vegetables, lean protein, fibre, and nuts. Healthy Weight: Obesity and being overweight makes you susceptible to bad cholesterol and risk you for more health complications. Hence, it is important to maintain a healthy weight to lower the risk of high cholesterol count. No Smoking: Not only is smoking cancerous and will jeopardise your health, damages blood vessels, kit may also lead to LDL. Limit alcohol: Excess of alcohol intake can increase cholesterol contributing to other health risk factors. Stress Management: While stress is more related to mental health, chronic stress do affect cholesterol levels. Breathing techniques and yoga can help alleviate stress. Exercise for at least 30 minutes per day for 5 or more days per week.

It is imperative to get your cholesterol level checked from time to time. Blood tests can only reveal the stat of LDL or HDL

