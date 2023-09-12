High Cholesterol Affects Ears: 1 Warning Sign You Should NOT Ignore

Home

High Cholesterol Signs And Symptoms: High cholesterol may not always present any signs prior to posing such health hazards. Here's a high cholesterol warning sign could occasionally prick you in the ear.

High Cholesterol Signs And Symptoms: A waxy molecule called cholesterol is present in your blood. While your body requires cholesterol to create healthy cells, having too much of it might raise your chance of developing heart disease. Since high cholesterol may not usually present any signs prior to posing such health hazards, it is frequently referred to as a silent killer. However, cautionary symptoms might occasionally show up.

HOW DOES HIGH CHOLESTEROL AFFECT YOUR EARS?

Loss of hearing is a less well-known indicator when your body has elevated cholesterol levels. Even though it might not be the first indication, it’s crucial to pay attention to it if you have any hearing issues. Health professionals claim that hearing loss brought on by excessive cholesterol usually develops gradually and frequently affects both ears equally.

Hearing loss triggered by high cholesterol tends to be gradual and often affects both ears equally. This warning sign often starts as difficulty hearing high-pitched sounds or understanding conversation in noisy environments. However, it can worsen over time if left untreated.

HOW HIGH CHOLESTEROL CAN RING IN THE EARS?

Due to plaque buildup in your arteries, high cholesterol might affect your hearing. As a result, the healthy blood flow necessary for your ears to operate properly will be constrained in your arteries. Hearing loss is more likely to occur when blood supply to the sensitive inner ear tissues is impeded.

High cholesterol-related hearing loss frequently manifests as difficulties hearing high-pitched noises or comprehending speech in loud surroundings. Your hearing abilities may deteriorate over time if neglected.

HOW TO PREVENT HIGH CHOLESTEROL SYMPTOMS?

It’s crucial to visit your doctor for treatment if you start to lose your hearing. You must follow your doctor’s advice on lifestyle changes, medicine, and lifestyle adjustments if high cholesterol affects your hearing. Your diet has a significant impact on whether your levels of harmful cholesterol rise or fall. If you want to decrease your cholesterol, there are several foods you should stay away from. Utilize healthy fats sparingly and keep your intake of animal fats to a minimum. Try to maintain a healthy weight by losing any additional weight. You must give up smoking and abstain from alcohol. You’ll be able to relieve tension by breaking these behaviours.

