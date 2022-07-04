A waxy molecule called cholesterol is present in both your blood and your cells. Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver. The rest comes from foods you eat, To produce hormones, vitamin D, and chemicals that aid in food digestion, your body requires cholesterol. Your body produces all the necessary cholesterol. Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins.
There are two most common are- Low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol: the ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is “bad” because it adheres to the walls of your arteries when levels are high. High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol: the ‘good’ cholesterol. As it removes “bad” cholesterol from your blood vessels, HDL cholesterol is “healthy.” Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins. A lot of fat can be transported via lipoproteins, which also mix with blood easily and travel with it. These particles range in size from large and airy to small and dense. “
If you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it can combine with other substances in the blood to form plaque. Plaque sticks to the walls of your arteries. This buildup of plaque is known as atherosclerosis. It can lead to coronary artery disease, where your coronary arteries become narrow or even blocked” said by Dr. Preet pal thakur Co-founder of glamyo health.
5 foods to avoid the situation of high cholesterol:
- Nuts : Almonds, peanuts, especially walnuts are also rich in the plant variety of omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat associated with heart health, and other nuts are heart-healthy foods, according to studies. Two ounces of nuts can reduce LDL by about 5% when consumed daily. Calcium, magnesium and potassium, also found in nuts, may reduce blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease. Additionally, nuts contain phytosterols. These plant substances, which resemble cholesterol structurally, decrease cholesterol by preventing its absorption in your intestines.
- Oats and barely : Oats and barley are extra special because they are high in a type of soluble fibre called ‘beta glucan’. The amount of cholesterol absorbed into your system might be decreased by soluble fibre. Your LDL cholesterol drops if you consume five to ten grammes or more of soluble fibre per day. A breakfast cereal with oats or oat bran has 3 to 4 grammes of fibre per serving. You can increase the amount of fibre in your diet by adding fruit, like berries or bananas.
- Fatty fish : High quantities of omega-3 fatty acids present in fatty fish can lower blood triglycerides, blood pressure, and the risk of blood clots in addition to other health benefits. Omega-3 fatty acids may lower the risk of sudden death in persons who have already experienced heart attacks. Omega-3 fatty acids don’t affect LDL cholesterol levels. But due to the additional heart advantages of those acids are recommended.
- Avocados : Avocados are a potent source of nutrients as well as monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs). According to research, those who are overweight or obese may benefit from lowering their LDL cholesterol levels by including one avocado per day in a heart-healthy diet. People tend to be most familiar with avocados in guacamole, which usually is eaten with high-fat corn chips. Slices of avocado can be eaten as a side dish or added to salads and sandwiches. Additionally, consider serving guacamole with raw, sliced vegetables like cucumber slices.
- Beans : Beans are especially rich in soluble fiber. Since soluble fiber decreases total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL — the “bad” kind) cholesterol levels by forming a gel in the intestines to block fat and cholesterol absorption. They also take a while for the body to digest, so you feel satisfied after eating for longer. Cooked beans are associated with lower levels of “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol when consumed daily. Beans can be incorporated into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snacks With so many choices — from navy and kidney beans to lentils, garbanzos, black-eyed peas, and beyond — and so many ways to prepare them.