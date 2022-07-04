A waxy molecule called cholesterol is present in both your blood and your cells. Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver. The rest comes from foods you eat, To produce hormones, vitamin D, and chemicals that aid in food digestion, your body requires cholesterol. Your body produces all the necessary cholesterol. Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins.

There are two most common are- Low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol: the ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is “bad” because it adheres to the walls of your arteries when levels are high. High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol: the ‘good’ cholesterol. As it removes “bad” cholesterol from your blood vessels, HDL cholesterol is “healthy.” Cholesterol travels in your blood bundled up in packets called lipoproteins. A lot of fat can be transported via lipoproteins, which also mix with blood easily and travel with it. These particles range in size from large and airy to small and dense. “

If you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it can combine with other substances in the blood to form plaque. Plaque sticks to the walls of your arteries. This buildup of plaque is known as atherosclerosis. It can lead to coronary artery disease, where your coronary arteries become narrow or even blocked” said by Dr. Preet pal thakur Co-founder of glamyo health.

5 foods to avoid the situation of high cholesterol: