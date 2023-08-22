Home

High Cholesterol: Check 5 Warning Signs on Legs, Eyes And Skin Before Getting Blood Test

High Cholesterol Signs: The majority of the time, high cholesterol goes unnoticed, but a quick blood test can check the levels. Furthermore, the skin, legs, and tongue all exhibit mild symptoms of cholesterol.

High Cholesterol Signs: While there may not initially be any symptoms, high cholesterol can harm your body severely. Over time, many of our body components may begin to exhibit indicators of elevated cholesterol levels. Extremely high concentrations of this waxy material increase our risk of heart attack or stroke as well as a number of other health problems that can arise as a result of the development of fatty deposits in blood vessels. These buildups can impede blood flow in the arteries and cause clots, which can result in heart attacks.

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is considered to be bad cholesterol and can increase your chance of developing health issues. Even though high cholesterol can be passed on, it is frequently caused by bad lifestyle choices, making it both avoidable and curable. High cholesterol can be lowered by a good diet, frequent exercise, and occasional medication. Consequently, it’s crucial to monitor your levels with frequent blood tests.

5 WARNING SIGNS OF CHOLESTEROL YOU SHOULD NEVER IGNORE

Depending on which part of the body is affected, high cholesterol can cause a range of symptoms. Your eyes, skin, and perhaps even the tongue will begin to exhibit signs of high cholesterol if it has risen too high.

High Cholesterol Signs in Legs: The sensation of numbness in your legs and feet may be an indication of elevated cholesterol. This indicates that plaque building in your arteries and other blood vessels has started. Blood flow problems can prevent oxygen-rich blood from getting to the arms and feet, causing discomfort and a strange, tingling sensation. Cramping, sores that won’t heal, and chilled legs or feet are further indications of the condition on the legs and feet. High Cholesterol Signs in Nails: Your arteries are narrowed by this plaque buildup, with substantial deposits entirely obstructing them. Blood flow to different regions of your body, including your nails, is restricted when high cholesterol narrows or plugs your arteries. Your nails may develop black lines below them as a result of this. According to MedlinePlus, they are tiny, red to reddish-brown lines under your nails. These lines often follow the development direction of the nails. High Cholesterol Signs in Arteries: Stroke and heart attack instances are two additional serious issues that may indicate plaque buildup. A heart attack may result from a clogged artery leading to the heart. A clogged brain artery can result in a stroke. Many people don’t realize they have high cholesterol until one of these potentially fatal situations occurs. High Cholesterol Signs in Eyes: The eyes are another part of the body that excessive cholesterol may harm. Xanthelasmas, which are fat deposits that can grow on the eyelids and are yellow in colour, can be brought on by high cholesterol. High Cholesterol Signs on Tongue: High cholesterol levels might also have an impact on the tongue. When the papillae, which are the little bumps on the tongue’s surface, expand and change colour, the condition known as hairy tongue can develop.

You may dramatically lower your risk for a variety of dangerous medical disorders linked to high cholesterol by being aware of its symptoms and taking actions to prevent or control it.

Your doctor might advise making specific lifestyle adjustments, such as eating healthier, working out frequently, or giving up smoking. If necessary, they could also advise taking medication to decrease your bad cholesterol (LDL) level. It’s crucial to heed their advice and make any required adjustments if you want to control or lower your cholesterol levels.

