High Cholesterol Control: 5 Ayurvedic Tips to Lower LDL Levels at Home and Protect Your Heart

High cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack, specially in winters. Here are few ways to control it and reduce LDL level at home,

High cholesterol is a risky business in health, and that is common knowledge. Cholesterol is essential as when LDL levels are high it makes a person more prone to health risks like heart attack, obesity, hypertension etc. During winter, reduced activities add to the bad cholesterol. Breaking it down for the unversed, what is cholesterol? Cholesterol is a waxy build-up of plaque in the arteries. It hampers the blood flow affecting the optimal functioning of the cardiovascular system, and adds pressure to blood vessels as well. When left untreated this can be a domino effect of several health conditions. Additionally, there are two types of cholesterol levels: Good Cholesterol and Bad Cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

Ayurveda is one of the ancient medical practises to exist. It is a diverse combination of diet, and detox remedies that helps to naturally boost health. Therefore, here is how to lower bad cholesterol levels the Ayurvedic way.

HIGH CHOLESTEROL: 5 AYURVEDIC WAYS TO LOWER LDL

Triphala: It is an ayurvedic formulation of malaki, haritaki and vibhitaki. It is known for serving health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants that help to alleviate oxidative stress and lower cholesterol levels. Garlic cloves: Adding one or two cloves of garlic to everyday diet can help with cholesterol control. It has compounds like allicin that may aid in controlling bad cholesterol levels. Stay Active: Opt for brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or any other form of exercise is important to keep your cholesterol level in check. Including 15-20 minutes of exercise can help boost good cholesterol instead. Healthy Diet: Diet is the cardinal aspect in every aspect. Adding more fibre, protein, lean protein, whole grains, and lots of veggies is a good way to reduce high cholesterol levels as per Ayurveda too. Stress Management: Prolonged stress leads to an increase in cortisol levels that further affects the increase in LDL levels in the body. Therefore, managing stress is paramount to keeping the heart healthy.

QUICK TIPS FPR CHOLESTEROL CONTROL:

Ayurveda is one of the oldest methods in medicine, however, there is still research on for how safe it is.

These methods may differ with different bodies. It is important to be aware of what suits ones own body.

It is always to get your cholesterol levels checked as there are no visible symptoms as such.

Consult with a medical practitioner before charting any course of diet.

