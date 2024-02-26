Home

High Cholesterol Control: 5 Best Millet Flours to Incorporate in Your Heart-Healthy Diet

Millets are high in fibre which helps reduce cholesterol absorption and promote heart health. Here are top 5 millets that can be a part of your cholesterol-friendly diet.

Suffering from high cholesterol is all too common in all age groups, and this is quite concerning. Why? High cholesterol is not just a condition, it can invite tons of severe heart complications. Experts suggest a healthy diet, regular exercise and sometimes medication can help manage high cholesterol. To curb its risk, one should incorporate millet into their diet. Why Millets? They are tasty, versatile, and nutrition-packed, just what is required for a cholesterol-friendly diet. It’s a healthier alternative to refined grains like wheat flour and helps in reducing LDL cholesterol levels. So, if you are planning to control your cholesterol levels naturally with diet, make sure to add these 5 millets to your daily diet routine.

Millet Flours to Manage High Cholesterol

Sorghum Millet Flour: As another gluten-free alternative loaded with fibre and antioxidants, Sorghum flour helps maintain blood sugar levels and cut down bad cholesterol levels, which makes it a pivotal part of a heart-healthy diet. Barnyard Millet Flour: It is another cholesterol-friendly diet food, which is rich in fibre and contains essential nutrients that help in reducing LDL cholesterol levels. Barnyard Millet Flour also aids in digestion, thus earning its spot in a gut-friendly diet as well. Finger Millet Flour: Also known as ragi flour, finger millet flour is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. It can help curb LDL cholesterol and enhance your cardiovascular health. Bajra Millet Flour: Bajra, or pearl millet, contains calcium, protein, iron, fibre, magnesium, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, and many other types of vitamins and minerals in abundance. Bajra helps control diabetes and improves heart health in the body. Foxtail Millet Flour: High in essential vitamins and minerals, Foxtail millet flour is considered beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol. Consuming this grain keeps cholesterol.

