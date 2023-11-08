Home

High Cholesterol Control: 5 Ways to Manage LDL Levels During Festive Season

High cholesterol spike is likely to occur amid festive season as we let lose and binge on traditional delicacies and more. However, being mindful of few things may help to manage LDL levels naturally.

High Cholesterol spike can be a hurdle amid festive fervour. With Diwali festivities already ringing bells, people are busy prepping for the occasion, making traditional delicacies and decking up their homes with lights and happiness. Amid this binge, our hearts can be put at risk if we do not pay attention to our cholesterol levels. combination of drinks and food may lead to an increase in bad cholesterol. The combined stress of physical work and our diet can further increase the risk of heart ailments as well.

Cholesterol is basically plaque build-up in coronary arteries that may disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells. There are two types of cholesterol – good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol is the unhealthy buildup of waxy substance in arteries that blocks oxygen and blood flow leading to severe health conditions like heart attack.

Fret not, there are ways and tips to keep cholesterol in check and improve good cholesterol levels to protect the heart during the festive season:

5 TIPS FOR CHOLESTEROL CONTROL DURING FESTIVE SEASON

Limit your intake of unhealthy fats: Unhealthy fats, such as saturated and trans fats, can raise your cholesterol levels. During the festive season, it is important to limit your intake of foods that are high in these fats, such as fried foods, processed meats, and full-fat dairy products. It may be hard to resist, but one must eat them in moderation. Fibre-Rich Diet: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are all good sources of fibre, which can help to lower your cholesterol levels. During the festive season, make sure to include plenty of these foods in your diet. Fibre food aid with better digestion and nutrient absorption. Stay Active: Being active is important to keep the heart healthy and keep cholesterol spikes in control. Exercise can help to lower your cholesterol levels and improve your overall health. During the festive season, make sure to get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Brisk walk to yoga, keep the body active and fit. Hydration is the Golden Rule Water can help to flush out toxins and lower your bad cholesterol levels. During the festive season, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep electrolyte balance and body refreshed as well. Limit Alcohol Control: Alcohol can raise your cholesterol levels. During the festive season, it is important to limit your intake of alcohol or avoid it altogether.

High cholesterol is a serious health condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. It is important to keep your cholesterol levels under control, especially during the festive season when you may be tempted to indulge in unhealthy foods.

