High Cholesterol Control: 6 Ways Tulsi Leaves Can Help Control LDL Levels Naturally

Tulsi leaf, also known as the holy basil, has been hailed for its cholesterol management properties and promoting heart health naturally.

High cholesterol is a common health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is found in cells of your body. It is a lipid, or fat, essential for the body’s functioning. Produced by the liver, there are mainly two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL cholesterol is often called ‘bad’ cholesterol because high levels can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease. On the other hand, HDL cholesterol is known as ‘good’ cholesterol as it helps remove LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream. Bad cholesterol can lead to various health complications if left untreated. Excess LDL levels can increase your chance of getting heart disease, stroke, high BP and other problems. Managing cholesterol levels is one of the essential steps to live a heart-healthy life.

A diet full of healthy fruits and vegetables can contribute to lowering LDL, the ‘bad’ cholesterol, and elevate HDL, the ‘good’ cholesterol. Tulsi leaf, also known as the holy basil, has been hailed in age-old Ayurvedic practices for countless health perks. One of its well-known benefits is it cuts down LDL cholesterol levels and promotes heart health. In this article, let’s delve into 6 reasons why sipping Tulsi tea can cut LDL cholesterol levels naturally.

TULSI LEAVES TO MANAGE HIGH CHOLESTEROL

Rich in Antioxidants: Tulsi is high in antioxidants that can protect the body against harmful radicals and also chip in to lower LDL levels. Promotes Liver Health: Tulsi boosts liver health, an essential factor for proper cholesterol metabolism and control. Curbs Stress: Stress is one of the factors that lead to an increase in cholesterol levels. Sipping this herbal tea can eventually drop in bad cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Boosts Digestion: Gulping down Tulsi tea can boost digestion and encourage gut health, contributing to the regulation of cholesterol levels. Easy to Add to Your Daily Routine: Drinking tulsi tea serves as an easy and tasty method to add this benefical herb into your daily routine for cholesterol management. Enhances Lipid Profile: Regularly sipping Tulsi tea has proven to managae the lipid profile by bringing down LDL levels and pushing the HDL cholesterol

