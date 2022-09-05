Cholesterol is an important concern today as it is the root cause of various cardiovascular diseases. It is a waxy substance found in your blood which supports the healthy cell-making process. however, when it gets excessively high, it can have a serious impact on your whole body. Some of the symptoms of high cholesterol are nausea, high blood pressure, chest congestion, feeling heavy, difficulty in breathing and extreme tiredness. Well, to manage your cholesterol well, diet plays a very important role. When we talk about diet, many people with high cholesterol have concern whether or not to include fruits in the diet. No worries, today we will tell you to add 5 best fruits to your plate that will effectively reduce your cholesterol levels.Also Read - High Cholesterol: 10 Big Risk Factors That Can Cause Sudden Increase in Your Cholesterol Levels
5 FRUITS THAT CAN LOWER YOUR CHOLESTEROL LEVEL:
- Tomatoes: Best combination of fruit and vegetable, tomatoes are packed with variety of nutrients such as vitamin A, B, C and K. They are considered a heart-friendly food which helps in managing blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels.
- Papaya: Papayas are rich in fibers, that helps in controlling blood pressure as well as manages the levels of LDL or Bad cholesterol.
- Avocados: Avocados are one of the most recommended fruits by doctors for managing cholesterol levels. They keep hearty healthy, reduces the risk of stroke and regulates LDL and HDL cholesterol levels.
- Apples: This crunchy and delicious fruit is not only beneficial for skin and hair but also good for heart. There are many reasons why apples are called to keep the doctor away. They reduces the unhealthy levels of LDL cholesterol and prevents several diseases from damaging our heart.
- Citrus Fruits: All citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, grapefruit are rich in vitamin C that helps in making sure that your cholesterol levels are in check. These fruits are not only beneficial for skin and hair but also helps in managing bad cholesterol levels.