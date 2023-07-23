Home

High Cholesterol Diet: 7 Morning Drinks to Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally

High Cholesterol Diet: The body needs cholesterol, a waxy molecule, to create hormones and cells. There are two main types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Unfortunately, high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke can both be brought on by having too much cholesterol. To prevent this, one can lower their cholesterol levels through physical activity and a balanced diet that includes foods and beverages that naturally lower cholesterol.

Make sure the items you are adding to your plate are healthy and cholesterol-lowering to get the most out of them and keep LDL levels under control.

7 HEALTHY DRINKS TO LOWER BAD CHOLESTEROL NATURALLY IN THE MORNING

Green Tea: It contains catechins and other antioxidants that can help lower total and dangerous LDL cholesterol levels. Don’t drink green tea alone yourself though. You can use a slice of a digestive biscuit or a cookie. Berry Smoothies: Many berries are abundant in antioxidants and fiber, both of which may help decrease cholesterol levels. Simply combine some berries with yogurt in a blender, such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries. Cocoa Drink: Dark chocolate’s main ingredient cocoa has flavanols (antioxidants) which may decrease cholesterol levels. According to experts, drinking a beverage with cocoa flavanols in it can reduce harmful LDL cholesterol while increasing good HDL cholesterol. Another advantage of cocoa is that it contains a lot of monounsaturated fatty acids, which can decrease cholesterol. Tomato Juice: Tomatoes contain a lot of lycopene, which may reduce harmful LDL cholesterol and improve lipid levels. Furthermore, studies show that juicing tomatoes increases their lycopene content. Additionally plentiful in tomato juice are the cholesterol-lowering nutrients niacin and fiber. Soy Milk: It is a low-saturated-fat food. To lower or regulate cholesterol levels, use soy milk or creamers for cream or other high-fat dairy products. Oat Drink: Oats contain beta-glucans, which combine with bile salts in the stomach to create a gel-like substance that may inhibit the digestion of cholesterol and reduce cholesterol levels Plant-Based Milk: If you like to drink milk, be mindful to make some easy dietary changes when it is discovered that your cholesterol is high. The first of various solutions is to switch to milk made from plants. Many types of plant-based milk have ingredients that could reduce or control cholesterol levels.

A nutritious diet, frequent exercise, and the use of prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs can all be beneficial. A boost to decreasing cholesterol may also come from some drinks.

