High Cholesterol Diet: Nutritionist Recommends 5 Dietary Changes to Support Healthy Heart

Lowering high cholesterol typically involves making dietary changes in your diet to reduce the intake of saturated and trans-fat while increasing the consumption of foods that promote healthy cholesterol levels. Here are some foods that can help lower high cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is essential for various bodily functions, such as the production of cell membranes and hormones. However, when there is excessive cholesterol in the blood, it can cause severe health problems, particularly cardiovascular diseases. Many people may not realise they have high cholesterol, as it does not cause symptoms on its own, which is why it is called a ‘silent’ killer.

Poor diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, smoking, family history of high cholesterol and certain medical conditions such as diabetes and hypothyroidism are some of the risk factors. You can manage excess cholesterol in your blood through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medications. Diet also plays a massive role in helping lower high cholesterol. Here are 6 heart-friendly foods that one can include in their diet to support healthy cholesterol and prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Include These 6 Foods to Reduce The Risk of High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

According to nutritionist, Lovneet Batra “High cholesterol levels are a major risk factor for heart disease. Thankfully, you can lower this risk by incorporating certain foods into your diet.” She recommends including these 6 foods in your diet for a healthy heart:

Legumes, like beans, lentils, and chickpeas, are rich in soluble fibre and vegetable protein. Soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance in your digestive tract, binding with cholesterol and whisking it away from your body. Plus, legumes boast plant sterols, natural compounds that mimic cholesterol’s structure. Nuts boast abundant monounsaturated fats, with almonds and others rich in L-arginine—a key amino acid that aids in nitric oxide production, assisting blood pressure regulation. Furthermore, nuts contain phytosterols, akin to cholesterol, which hinder its absorption in your intestines, actively lowering cholesterol levels. Apples contain compounds called polyphenols, which may also have a positive impact on cholesterol levels. Allicin, a compound in garlic not only gives garlic its characteristic kick but also contributes to cholesterol management by potentially reducing total cholesterol and ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels. Whole grains are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Oats and barley provide beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that is very effective at lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol. Dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, contain lutein and other carotenoids, which are linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

