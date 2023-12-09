Home

Health

High Cholesterol: How to Manage LDL Levels in Winters And Protect Heart Health? 8 Tips

High Cholesterol: How to Manage LDL Levels in Winters And Protect Heart Health? 8 Tips

High Cholesterol can become more troublesome during the winter months with increasing risk of heart attack and more.

High Cholesterol: How to Manage LDL Levels in Winters And Protect Heart Health? (Freepik)

High Cholesterol implies wax-like build-up in our arteries that further leads to heart problems and other health issues as well. Given the sedentary lifestyle, it has now become an increasingly common problem. there are no overt symptoms of high cholesterol, hence it becomes even more dangerous. Winter can be a challenging time for people with high cholesterol. Winter is all warm and cosy, but it also entails health ailments like spike in bad cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure etc and this is not so healthy for the heart’s well-being.

Trending Now

Cholesterol is divided into two categories –Good Cholesterol and Bad Cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

You may like to read

WHY BAD CHOLESTEROL INCREASE IN WINTERS?

The cold weather often leads to increased intake of unhealthy foods, reduced physical activity, and changes in medication absorption. These factors can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels and increase the risk of cardiovascular complications.

Also, the risk of heart health increases during this time. To begin with, reduced temperatures cause constriction of the blood vessels that could result in increase of blood pressure. The raised pressure stresses the heart and may cause a heart attack in people who already have a weak cardiac system. Moreover, physical strain involved in other winter exercises such as clearing snow or involvement in the various winter games can overburden on the working of the heart leading to heart failure. Apart from the added strain on the heart, the incidences of respiratory infections are high during winter period.

HIGH CHOLESTEROL: TIPS REDUCE LDL LEVEL

Maintain a Healthy Diet: Focus on whole, unprocessed foods:* Choose whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. These foods are rich in nutrients and fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Limit saturated and trans fats: These unhealthy fats can raise cholesterol levels. Avoid fried foods, processed meats, and sugary drinks. Include cholesterol-lowering foods: Oats, barley, beans, and nuts contain soluble fiber, which helps bind to cholesterol and remove it from the body. Stay Active: Regular physical activity is crucial for managing high cholesterol. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. You can also break it down into shorter bursts of activity throughout the day. Get Enough Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays an important role in overall health, including cardiovascular health. During winter, when sunlight exposure is limited, it’s important to get enough vitamin D from supplements or fortified foods like milk and cereal. Manage Stress: Stress can negatively impact cholesterol levels. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to keep stress levels under control. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health and can help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Aim to drink eight glasses of water per day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Get enough sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Lack of sleep can contribute to increased stress and unhealthy food choices, both of which can negatively impact cholesterol levels. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol can raise cholesterol levels. Limit your alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Adopting these lifestyle changes can help reduce the high cholesterol symptoms and protect the heart from further cardiac problems. Keep yourself warm and enjoy a healthy winter!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.