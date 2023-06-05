Home

High Cholesterol Symptoms: 6 Major Signs of Bad Cholesterol You Just Cannot Ignore

High Cholesterol Symptoms: Your blood contains a waxy substance cholesterol, which your body needs to create healthy cells. However, excessive cholesterol levels can also raise your risk of heart disease.

High Cholesterol Symptoms: Your liver creates cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like material. It’s essential for the production of various hormones, vitamin D, and cell membranes. Since cholesterol does not dissolve in water, it cannot move independently through your body. Numerous people experience high cholesterol, which is a disorder that is prevalent worldwide. It is usually brought on by poor lifestyle choices, making it both curable and preventive. In certain cases, medication as well as a good diet and regular exercise can help lower high cholesterol.

There are often no symptoms associated with high cholesterol. It primarily results in emergency situations. Injuries brought on by excessive cholesterol might include heart attacks and strokes, for instance. However, elevated cholesterol may be detected by specific changes.

6 SIGNS OR SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR BAD CHOLESTEROL:

Numbness: The nerves are also impacted by high cholesterol, which can result in tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. This is due to the possibility that the blood supply to the afflicted areas may be reduced as a result of cholesterol buildup. Shortness of Breath: Breathlessness is a typical sign of numerous cardiac diseases, including excessive cholesterol. Shortness of breath might result from the reduction in blood flow to the heart that occurs when cholesterol builds up in the arteries. Chest Pain: Chest discomfort, often known as angina, is a typical sign of excessive cholesterol in people with coronary artery disease. The buildup of cholesterol in the arteries, which can result in blockages, is what causes this illness. Fatigue: People with high cholesterol who have a deposit of cholesterol in their blood may experience tiredness. This is due to the possibility that the cholesterol would lessen blood supply to the muscles, which could result in weariness. High Blood Pressure: High blood pressure can result from high cholesterol. This is due to the possibility that an accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries might restrict them, increasing blood vessel resistance. Vision Problems: Having high cholesterol might also affect your vision. This is due to the possibility of blockages in the blood arteries that supply the eyes with blood if cholesterol builds up in the blood.

