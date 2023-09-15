Home

High Cholesterol Symptoms: 7 Discomfort SIGNS in Legs That Shouldn’t be Ignored

People usually find excessive weight as indicators of high cholesterol. However, there are some warning signs too that might be visible in other parts of your body, such as your legs and can be an indicator of bad cholesterol.

High Cholesterol Symptoms: 7 Discomfort SIGNS in Legs That Shouldn't be Ignored (Source: Freepik)

High levels of cholesterol in the body can cause cardiovascular diseases, artery diseases and stroke. High cholesterol is usually called the silent killer due to lack of symptoms. However, people usually find excessive weight or body fat as an indicator of high cholesterol, but there are other warnings that one must be watchful of.

Peripheral artery disease can reduce or block blood flow in your limbs, also called extremities-such as the arms, legs and pelvis. The most common type of PAD is lower extremity PAD, which affects the legs and feet. Therefore, it is advised to not ignore these signs and consult a doctor if you experience them.

Do Not Ignore These 7 Signs of High Cholesterol in Legs

Cold feet and legs: High cholesterol levels can make your feet or legs cold or chill, even in summer. This may indicate that you have PAD. In case, you feel like one leg or cold is too cold, but not the other, it could be a sign to consult your doctor. Leg Pain: Leg pain is a common symptom of PAD. The pain may occur with or without activity and can often happen in calves, or you could feel pain in your buttocks, feet or thighs. Skin Colour Alteration: A decrease in blood flow due to high cholesterol also can change the colour of your skin. That’s because the cells are not getting enough nourishment due to improper blood flow carrying nutrients and oxygen. Intense Leg Cramps: People with PAD may have cramps or spasms when sleeping, most commonly in the heel, forefoot, or toes. The condition gets worse when sleeping at night. Shaking the foot or sitting can give you relief from it. Leg or Foot Ulcers: Leg or foot ulcers are unhealed sores or open wounds. If not treated, these ulcers can keep recurring. This is commonly caused due to poor blood circulation and if ulcers don’t heal very slowly, it can signal that high cholesterol is cutting off blood flow to your legs. Muscle Pain During Exercise: A common sign of PAD is muscle pain, which can include aching, cramping, numbness and fatigue. It can also occur with walking or physical activity. Thick Toenails: With PAD, you might notice toenail changes. Poor blood circulation due to narrow or blocked arteries that supply blood to the feet can lead to nail changes over the time. You may notice thickened, deformed or discoloured nails.

If you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol, it’s advisable to consult a doctor immediately. He may ask you to make certain changes in your diet and lifestyle manners to lower bad cholesterol levels. If required, medication can also be prescribed as well.

