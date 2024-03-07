Home

High Cholesterol Symptoms in Men: 5 Signs That Indicate Increase in LDL Levels in Your Body

High cholesterol puts the heart at risk of heart attack and other ailments. Hence, it is important to watch out for few signs and symptoms, especially in men, indicating increase in LDL levels.

High cholesterol is one health issue that does not really have any overt symptoms r signs but when the cholesterol levels are highly elevated, the body may experience certain changes. What is cholesterol exactly? cholesterol is plaque-build up in arteries that restrict optimal blood and oxygen flow. This further leads to hindered functioning of the heart and puts cardiac health at risk. Cholesterol is divided into categories- high density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques.

Sometimes few signs may of increased LDL levels may vary in men and women. The wax-like substance may lead to blockages causing health emergencies. Here are a few signs and symptoms men should watch out for

HIGH CHOLESTEROL SYMPTOMS: 5 SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Xanthelasma: This is a symptom that occurs near the eye. It is a common symptom that indicates elevated LDL levels. It is a formation of raised or flat yellowish area that forms around the eys or close to the nose. Chest Pain or Discomfort: High cholesterol can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the buildup of fatty deposits (plaques) in the arteries. When these plaques restrict blood flow to the heart, it can lead to chest pain or discomfort known as angina. This symptom may occur during physical exertion or emotional stress. Numbness or Tingling: In cases where high cholesterol leads to peripheral artery disease (PAD), reduced blood flow to the extremities can cause symptoms such as numbness, tingling, or a feeling of weakness in the legs or feet. Shortness of Breath: If high cholesterol contributes to the development of coronary artery disease (CAD) or heart failure, it can affect the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively. This can result in shortness of breath, especially during physical activity or when lying flat.

