Home

Health

High Cholesterol Test: 5 Things to Be Mindful of Before Checking LDL Level

High Cholesterol Test: 5 Things to Be Mindful of Before Checking LDL Level

Cholesterol is a silent killer. It is important to get it checked regularly in order to protect the heart . Here are things one must be mindful of before going for cholesterol check-up.

High Cholesterol Test: 5 Things to Be Mindful of Before Checking LDL Level

High cholesterol is a condition where the level of cholesterol in the blood is elevated beyond the normal range. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell of the body. It is necessary for the production of hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. However, when the level of cholesterol in the blood becomes too high, it can lead to serious health problems. It puts the heart at major risk -one may become highly vulnerable to heart attack, stroke or any other heart problem.

Trending Now

Cholesterol is transported in the blood by two types of lipoproteins: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL cholesterol is often referred to as ‘bad cholesterol’ because it can cause plaque buildup in the arteries, which can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. HDL cholesterol, on the other hand, is considered ‘good cholesterol’ because it helps remove LDL from the bloodstream.

You may like to read

High cholesterol is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’ because it does not cause any symptoms in the early stages. The only way to know if you have high cholesterol is to have a blood test done. The National Cholesterol Education Program recommends that everyone over the age of 20 have their cholesterol levels checked every five years.

There are several risk factors that can contribute to high cholesterol. These include a family history of high cholesterol, a diet high in saturated and trans fats, lack of physical activity, obesity, smoking, and certain medical conditions such as diabetes and hypothyroidism.

CHOLESTEROL TEST: 5 THINGS TO DO BEFORE CHECK-UP

Fasting: In most of cases doctors suggest keeping a fast for a minimum of 10-12 hours before the test. No herbal teas or any food should be taken before a cholesterol check-up as it may increase triglyceride and LDL levels. It may further affect the readings. Avoid Alcohol Consumption: Do not consume any amount of alcohol at least 48 hours before the check-up. In order to get accurate results, it is best to keep away from drinking. Hydration: Maintain proper hydration level of the body prior to the cholesterol checkup. Dehydration can affect the test results. Stress Management: Stress can significantly affect your cholesterol readings. 48 hours prior to the test is very crucial for optimum readings. therefore, do not indulge in stressful activities and try to maintain calm. Limit Fatty Food: This is one of the most important factors. Stay away from junk, food high in calories and fat. Dietary choices will have a major impact on cholesterol readings.

Lifestyle changes that can help manage high cholesterol include adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, losing weight if necessary, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption. A diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help lower LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. Regular exercise can also help increase HDL cholesterol levels and lower LDL cholesterol levels.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES