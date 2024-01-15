Home

High Cholesterol: What is Inclisiran? India’s New Approach to Lower Cholesterol With THIS Two-Jabs-a-Year Treatment

India offers a groundbreaking medication, Inclisiran, designed to lower high cholesterol. This treatment ensures effective and consistent reduction in bad cholesterol with just two injections a year.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is an essential component of cardiovascular health. In recent years, medical advancements have led to the development of various cholesterol-lowering medications and one such breakthrough medication is Inclisiran. KEM Hospital in Mumbai is currently conducting trials for this promising new medication. It has shown highly positive results during the trials and is touted as a potential game-changer in cholesterol management. In this article, we will talk about, how this medication can help treat high cholesterol, its price, advantages and more.

INDIA TO APPROACH A TWICE-YEAR INJECTION TREATMENT FOR LOWERING HIGH CHOLESTEROL

LDL cholesterol is often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, as higher levels of LDL cholesterol can lead to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart diseases and cardiac concerns. Inclisiran, also known by its brand name Leqocin, is a drug that is specifically made to target LDL cholesterol in the body.

What sets this medication apart from the existing cholesterol medications is its rapid mode of action. Inclisiran operates as an RNA interference, functioning at the genetic level to lower LDL cholesterol in the liver. By inhibiting the production of this specific protein, it helps reduce bad cholesterol in the bloodstream.

WHAT IS THE COST AND AVAILABILITY OF THE HIGH CHOLESTROL MEDICATION?

Unlike traditional cholesterol-lowering medications that require frequent dosing, Inclisiran stands out in this department. This medication is administered via a subcutaneous injection just twice a year. Inclisiran ensures a steady and effective reduction in LDL cholesterol, freeing patients from the necessity of frequent medication.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Inclisiran, under the brand name Sybrava, following the successful completion of trials. The cost is expected to be around Rs 1.2 Lakhs. However exact pricing information may vary depending on the region and healthcare provider. The pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in negotiations and discussions with the healthcare authorities to ensure access to this breakthrough medication.

With Inclisiran’s unique RNAi mechanism approach, it manages high cholesterol, further reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Although, the cost details may vary, this life-enhancing medication has opened doors for people to seek long-term cholesterol management treatment.

