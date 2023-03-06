Home

High Cholesterol In Women: Why Females Are Likely to Have More Bad-Cholesterol, And How To Lower Risk Of Heart Attack

High Cholesterol In Women: High cholesterol is one of the major aspects of health that one should not ignore. A woman’s body undergoes several physiological and biological changes ranging from puberty, the beginning of menstrual cycles, menopause, pregnancy, etc. Additionally, much like everyone else, busy work schedules also interfere with much-needed self-care. Cholesterol is also of two types, some is bad and some is good and comprehending the difference between the two is paramount to undertake the required course of action for a healthy lifestyle.

High Cholesterol In Women: All about it

High cholesterol over time can damage your arteries, contribute to heart disease, and increase your risk for a stroke. Plaque buildup in coronary arteries can disrupt the flow of oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in our cells. According to Healthline.com the liver makes most of the cholesterol in the body. The rest comes from the type of food we consume. There are two types of cholesterol:

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – This is the “bad,” unhealthy kind of cholesterol. LDL cholesterol can build up in your arteries and form fatty, waxy deposits called plaques. High-density lipoprotein (HDL)- This is the “good,” healthy kind of cholesterol. It transports excess cholesterol out of your arteries to your liver, which removes it from your body.

High Cholesterol In Women: Why Women Are More Affected?

According to Hopkinsmedicine.org women tend to have higher levels of HDL cholesterol than men because of the female sex hormone – estrogen. According to the National Institute Of Health research, cholesterol levels in women vary depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle, due to changes in estrogen levels. However, things tend to take a turn once women reach menopause. During this time LDL cholesterol rises while HDL falls. Therefore women experience a higher level of cholesterol that can further lead to heart attack.

High Cholesterol In Women: Lifestyle Tips to Help Lower it

It is paramount to get your cholesterol checked by a doctor to chart out a necessary course of action as required.

Maintain a balanced body weight.

Stop smoking.

Exercise for at least 30 minutes per day for 5 or more days per week.

Eat a healthy, nutrient rich diet in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, fiber, nuts.

Avoid foods high in sugar, like candy, soda, and fruit juices.

Consume alcohol in moderation.

In the contemporary era, incidences of heart attack and cardiovascular diseases has increased in women and the hustle culture has made many of us keep health at bay. Ladies, it is time for that much needed self care!

