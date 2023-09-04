Home

High Cortisol Signs and Symptoms in Women: 7 Warning SIGNS That Can Cause Negative Effects on Your Body

If you are constantly under stress, then your adrenal glands are often forced to produce too much stress hormone cortisol. It can cause an adrenal imbalance that lead to long-term health problems.

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, small glands located on the top of the kidney. It plays a vital role in our body’s response to stress, an imbalance in its levels can have far-reaching effects on our health and well-being. Its primary function is to help the body respond to stress and regulate various physiological processes, including metabolism, blood pressure, reducing inflammation, supporting the body’s sleep cycle and converting food into energy.

Cortisol levels are usually lowest between midnight and 4 a.m. and then gradually increase until 8 a.m. Rising cortisol helps you wake up and start your day. After 8 am it starts to decline and gradually prepare you for sleep. This is how it works until a stressful event occurs, and cortisol handles the danger and returns back to normal to create a state of balance.

10 High Cortisol Signs and Symptoms in Women

Yes, chronic stress leads to unnaturally high cortisol levels, that create a state of adrenal imbalance and trigger signs and symptoms:

Fatigue Low sex drive Weight gain Disturbed Digestion Weakened ability to fight infection Loss of Body Hair Muscle or Joint Pain Abdominal pain and diarrhoea Hyperpigmentation Low Blood Pressure Weight Loss And Decreased appetite

Which lifestyle Changes Are Best to Restore Adrenal balance?

Adrenal imbalance in women tends to peak between the ages of 35 and 55 and most often shows up in one of the above-mentioned symptoms. Women with mild to moderate adrenal imbalance have several options that can help them feel significantly better while keeping symptoms from becoming more severe. The key is taking right steps and restore healthy adrenal function. You can do this in the following ways:

Adopt stress-management activities like yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises or engaging in hobbies to manage stress levels effectively. Engage in any form of physical activity, such as walking, jogging or strength training to help regulate cortisol levels naturally. Consume high-balanced diet rich in whole grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables. Sleep on time and at least give your body 8-9 hours of sleep. Take time to understand where your stress is coming from, and then think about how you’ll make changes that are right for you and your lifestyle

