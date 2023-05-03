Home

High-Fiber Diet: 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That You Should Eat Everyday!

A healthy diet with high-fiber foods can keep the gut healthy, boost heart health, and promote weight loss.

Fiber is made up of indigestible plant components or substances that pass through our stomach and intestines relatively undamaged. Fiber is mostly made up of carbohydrates. The primary function of fiber rich foods is to maintain the digestive tract healthily. According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”A healthy diet with high-fiber foods can keep the gut healthy, boost heart health, and promote weight loss. Also, the recommended daily fiber intake is 30 grams. Fortunately, increasing your fibre intake is relatively easy- simply integrate these 5 high fiber foods into your diet.”

Sabja Seeds: Sabja seeds add a nice nutty flavour to smoothies, yoghurt, and other foods—and they’re super easy to use. Basil seeds are high in fiber, particularly soluble fiber, including pectin and are one of the richest sources of the plant-based form of omega-3 fatty acids. 1 tsp. raw sabja seeds have 3.5g of fiber Pear: Apples tend to hog the spotlight as an easy-to-eat fruit staple, but it’s time to start thinking about adding pears to your fruit bowl, too. Why? They’re filled with fiber! One medium-sized pear has 5.5 g Barley: Barley is high in fiber, especially beta-glucan, which may reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It may also aid weight loss and improve digestion. You can add barley to soups, salads, or use it as a rice substitution. 1 small katori (20g raw) has 3.4g fiber. Beetroot: Including beets in your diet is a good way to increase your fiber intake. The beet, often known as beetroot, is a root vegetable that is strong in folate, iron, copper, manganese, and potassium, among other minerals. One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 grams of fiber Oats: Oats are one of the healthiest grains available. Oats are rich in a specific type of fiber called beta-glucan, a strong soluble fiber with significant blood sugar and cholesterol-lowering properties. 1 small katori (20g raw) has 2.3g fiber.

