High Functioning Anxiety: 7 Subtle Signs You Might Be Struggling And Ways to Cope up

Like most mental health conditions, anxiety can manifest in various ways, including high-functioning anxiety. Coping with this condition can be challenging and, in this article, will explore what high-functioning anxiety is, its signs and more.

High functioning anxiety sometimes referred to as “smiling depression” or “hidden anxiety” is characterised by individuals who outwardly appear calm and composed but experience anxiousness on the inside. The exact causes of high-functioning anxiety can be complex and vary from person to person. Some common factors that can contribute include genes, past trauma, stressful life events, social expectations and cultural norms, and imbalance in brain chemicals. However, it can be difficult to identify because those experiencing it often appear composed and successful on the outside. Anxiety is a disease of the mind, which may be difficult to recognise. It is challenging to spot and can have a significant impact on daily life, affecting a person’s physical, emotional and cognitive well-being. Hence, it is important to learn how to recognise the signs and symptoms of high-functioning anxiety as well as ways to cope with it.

COMMON SIGNS OF HIGH FUNCTIONING ANXIETY

Perfectionism: Setting excessively high standards for oneself and experiencing distress when they are not met. Overthinking: Constantly ruminating on past events or worrying about future outcomes, leading to mental exhaustion. Constant Worry: Feeling anxious about various aspects of life, such as work, relationships, health and future uncertainties. Physical Symptoms: Experiencing physical symptoms of anxiety, such as muscle tension, headaches, stomachaches or difficulty sleeping. Avoidance: Avoiding situations, people or activities that trigger anxiety Sensitive to criticism: Reacting strongly to criticism feeling personally attacked or overthinking constructive feedback. Procrastination: Delaying tasks due to fear of failure or anxiety about the outcome, even if they are well-qualified for the task. People-Pleasing: Constantly seeking approval from others and going to great lengths to avoid disappointing anyone. Difficulty in making decisions: Struggling with decision-making due to the fear of making the wrong choice and experiencing the consequences.

Living with anxiety can be difficult. Here are few coping strategies that can work:

Self-awareness: Recognising your anxiety and its impact on your life. Acknowledging it is the first step in coping.

Therapy: Consider therapy such as cognitive-behavioural therapy to learn strategies for maintaining anxiety and developing healthier thought patterns.

Regular exercise and healthy lifestyle choices: Physical activity and maintaining a well-balanced diet can reduce anxiety levels and improve mood.

Time Management: Break tasks into manageable steps to prevent feeling overwhelmed and reduce anxiety about completing large projects.

