High Level Of Exposure To Covid Virus Can Reduce Protection From Vaccination: Study

Going by a recent study in the US, high levels of exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus can reduce or negate the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccination and prior infections.

It was found that the vaccination was 68 per cent effective without exposure during the Delta wave.

While most of us have been feeling relieved ever since taking the COVID-19 vaccination, according to a recent study conducted in the US, our trouble does not seem to end there. The research concluded that if someone is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus at a high level, it may reduce or remove the immunity provided by the COVID-19 vaccination, and also the prior infections. In the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, preventive measures such as using a mask, and social distancing can help reduce the risk of infection among the already vaccinated people, and those previously infected.

According to PTI, the study was conducted to learn if the immunity achieved after getting vaccinated, and having a prior infection turns out to be less effective in case the people are exposed to high levels of the virus.

The study in question tracked infections among 15,444 residents of Connecticut correctional facilities. The research was conducted between June 2021 and May 2022, when the state was exposed to the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

One of the researchers also stated that it is really hard to find a population group like the Connecticut Department of Correction, where one knows the type of exposure somebody has and the status of their vaccination and prior infection.

It was also inferred in the study that during the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 waves, people had lower immunity when they were living in close proximity to those infected with the virus.

It was found that the vaccination was 68 per cent effective without exposure during the Delta wave. However, it was only 26 per cent effective in people constantly exposed to the virus. The previous infection was 79 per cent effective in providing immunity without the exposure but was only 41 per cent effective with the exposure.

Coming to Hybrid immunity, it provided 95 per cent immunity without exposure to the virus, and 71 per cent in the effect of the exposure.

The study further led to the conclusion that immunity provided by the combination of vaccination, prior infection, and hybrid immunity turned out to be lower during the wave of the Omicron variant.

One of the researchers was also quoted saying that the latest research conducted by them is the primary study providing real-world evidence for the exposure-dependent or ‘leaky’ nature of the immunity afforded by vaccination and infection.

