Because of our hectic schedules and convenient options, having high levels of uric acid is a problem that many of you may face. Uric acid is a chemical found in your blood that is produced when purine is broken down in your body. High uric acid levels in the blood, is one of the primary causes of gout and, in most severe cases, chronic kidney disease. It is commonly regarded as a non-serious illness, but if it persists for an extended period of time, it can be cause for concern. It is essential to monitor your eating habits in order to avoid this. Maintaining normal uric acid levels can be possible with proper diet and medication. Here are 5 foods listed below that you should include in your diet now.

5 Effective Foods To Maintain High Uric Acid Level:

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is also beneficial for people who have high uric acid levels. 1 glass of water and add 3 teaspoons of Apple cider vinegar in it. It is advisable to have it empty stomach in the morning. Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid which aids in breaking down and eliminating uric acid from the body.

Lime Juice: Because lime juice contains citric acid, including it in your daily diet can help prevent high uric acid levels. Squeeze half a lime into a glass of water and drink it every morning. It is also advisable to have vitamin c rich foods such as oranges, lemon, amla and guava.

Green Tea: Green tea can also be used to treat high uric acid levels. This aids in the control of hyperuricemia, or high uric acid levels, as well as the risk of developing gout.

Celery seeds: Celery seeds contain Omega-6 fatty acids as well as other diuretic oils. As a strong diuretic, it aids in the removal of excess liquids from the body by stimulating the kidneys to flush out uric acid. You can take half a teaspoon of dried celery seeds once a day, but make sure to drink plenty of water with it.

Low-Fat Dairy Products: Adding low fat dairy products in your diet is another way to treat high uric acid. Reduce your uric acid levels by choosing low-fat milk and curd.